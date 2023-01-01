Originally known as Breckenridge Pass (11,481ft), this road first began serving stagecoaches in 1866 when prospectors flooded into the area from South Park looking for gold. In 1882, a narrow-gauge railway replaced the wagon road and remained in operation until 1937. Although the upper section across the Continental Divide is unpaved, you can easily drive up in summer and in fall for spectacular views.

A parking lot halfway up Boreas Pass Rd on the Breckenridge side serves as the winter road-closure point for the Boreas Pass, and a trailhead for hikers in summer and snowshoers and cross-country skiers in winter. To get here, follow Main St (Hwy 9) south and turn left onto Boreas Pass Rd just outside town.