A beautifully landscaped riverside plaza with ample seating looking out onto the numbered peaks. There is sculpture, a 19th-century wagon, a small toddler sandbox and a murmuring stretch of the Blue River; the Breckenridge Visitor Center and bike path are just off the plaza. It’s a fine place to sip coffee in the sun.
Blue River Plaza
Breckenridge
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.08 MILES
Barney Ford was an escaped slave who became a prominent entrepreneur and Colorado civil-rights pioneer, and made two stops in Breckenridge (where he ran a…
22.86 MILES
The pinnacle of many visitors’ trips to Colorado is a drive to the alpine summit of Mt Evans, less than an hour west of Denver’s skyscrapers. It was…
15.01 MILES
About 16 miles north of Leadville on Hwy 24, just over Tennessee Pass, lies the former US Army facility Camp Hale. Established in 1942, it was created…
7.15 MILES
Set on the site of the original town saloon in 1889, and later converted into the town’s second school in 1901, this museum features a number of…
0.19 MILES
This award-winning museum sheds light on a pioneer lured west by the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in 1858. He reached the Blue River valley in 1860. An original…
6.4 MILES
Originally known as Breckenridge Pass (11,481ft), this road first began serving stagecoaches in 1866 when prospectors flooded into the area from South…
Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin
20.56 MILES
Two of Leadville’s oldest surviving homes are decked out with the owners’ original gear, plus period pieces resembling what they may have enjoyed. The…
17.77 MILES
South Park City has nothing to do with Cartman, Kyle, Stan or Kenny. It's a collection of 35 original buildings, built in the 1870s and 1880s in places…
Nearby Breckenridge attractions
This block-long stretch of historic Breckenridge is where you’ll find a burgeoning arts scene. It has a live-work art space for visiting artists, a…
