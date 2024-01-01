Blue River Plaza

Breckenridge

LoginSave

A beautifully landscaped riverside plaza with ample seating looking out onto the numbered peaks. There is sculpture, a 19th-century wagon, a small toddler sandbox and a murmuring stretch of the Blue River; the Breckenridge Visitor Center and bike path are just off the plaza. It’s a fine place to sip coffee in the sun.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Barney Ford Museum

    Barney Ford Museum

    0.08 MILES

    Barney Ford was an escaped slave who became a prominent entrepreneur and Colorado civil-rights pioneer, and made two stops in Breckenridge (where he ran a…

  • Landscape with Mt Evans, Colorado, USA

    Mt Evans

    22.86 MILES

    The pinnacle of many visitors’ trips to Colorado is a drive to the alpine summit of Mt Evans, less than an hour west of Denver’s skyscrapers. It was…

  • Camp Hale

    Camp Hale

    15.01 MILES

    About 16 miles north of Leadville on Hwy 24, just over Tennessee Pass, lies the former US Army facility Camp Hale. Established in 1942, it was created…

  • Frisco Historic Park & Museum

    Frisco Historic Park & Museum

    7.15 MILES

    Set on the site of the original town saloon in 1889, and later converted into the town’s second school in 1901, this museum features a number of…

  • Edwin Carter Discovery Center

    Edwin Carter Discovery Center

    0.19 MILES

    This award-winning museum sheds light on a pioneer lured west by the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in 1858. He reached the Blue River valley in 1860. An original…

  • Boreas Pass

    Boreas Pass

    6.4 MILES

    Originally known as Breckenridge Pass (11,481ft), this road first began serving stagecoaches in 1866 when prospectors flooded into the area from South…

  • Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin

    Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin

    20.56 MILES

    Two of Leadville’s oldest surviving homes are decked out with the owners’ original gear, plus period pieces resembling what they may have enjoyed. The…

  • South Park City

    South Park City

    17.77 MILES

    South Park City has nothing to do with Cartman, Kyle, Stan or Kenny. It's a collection of 35 original buildings, built in the 1870s and 1880s in places…

View more attractions

Nearby Breckenridge attractions

1. Breckenridge Arts District

0.08 MILES

This block-long stretch of historic Breckenridge is where you’ll find a burgeoning arts scene. It has a live-work art space for visiting artists, a…

2. Barney Ford Museum

0.08 MILES

Barney Ford was an escaped slave who became a prominent entrepreneur and Colorado civil-rights pioneer, and made two stops in Breckenridge (where he ran a…

3. Summit Ski Museum

0.11 MILES

This small museum celebrates the first ski town in Colorado – that would be Breck – and the first century of Summit County skiing. There's a documentary…

4. Edwin Carter Discovery Center

0.19 MILES

This award-winning museum sheds light on a pioneer lured west by the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in 1858. He reached the Blue River valley in 1860. An original…

5. Lomax Placer Mine

0.38 MILES

Here’s a chance to pan for gold, learn how old-mining-town chemists assayed the valuable claims and check out the actual sluices and flumes used in placer…

6. High Line Railroad Park

0.54 MILES

This isn't much of a park, but it is notable for its display of a vintage narrow-gauge rotary plow and the locomotives that powered it up the famed,…

7. Boreas Pass

6.4 MILES

Originally known as Breckenridge Pass (11,481ft), this road first began serving stagecoaches in 1866 when prospectors flooded into the area from South…

8. Frisco Historic Park & Museum

7.15 MILES

Set on the site of the original town saloon in 1889, and later converted into the town’s second school in 1901, this museum features a number of…