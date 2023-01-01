Edwin Carter Discovery Center

This award-winning museum sheds light on a pioneer lured west by the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in 1858. He reached the Blue River valley in 1860. An original environmentalist, he noticed the impact of mining on wildlife early on, documenting genetic deformities (such as two-headed animals) that he suspected were linked to leaching toxins.

He eventually became a taxidermist to preserve the wildlife he encountered in the area, and his collection grew to some 3300 pieces, which were displayed in his house (now the museum). After he died, the majority of his collection became the original foundation of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. A choice selection of animals remain on display, along with several interactive, kid-friendly exhibits.