South Park City has nothing to do with Cartman, Kyle, Stan or Kenny. It's a collection of 35 original buildings, built in the 1870s and 1880s in places like Fairplay, Alma, Como and the surrounding South Park area. All were restored and moved to this site in the late 1950s to better preserve the structures and publicize the region's history.

There's a visitor center, a drugstore, a log-cabin chapel, a barbershop and a bath house. Hell, there's even a morgue in this town. It's all very Deadwood.