Take E Main St to its riverside conclusion and you'll find a park that sprawls for more than 2 miles along the Arkansas River. At its northern end are soccer fields, basketball courts, a tennis court, a humble skate park, boat-staging put-ins, and the Barbara Whipple trailhead.

The southern end of the park eventually ends in Buena Vista's South Main District. Sprinkled at the north and south ends are a few climbing boulders and a disc golf course.