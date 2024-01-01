Tucked up against a stark, moonscape granite wall on one side and into a gorgeous, pine-dappled bowl on the other, this is one of the most picturesque picnic spots in the area. Reachable by car or a strenuous bike ride, it's another 3 miles on a dirt road to the left off the main County Rd 306. A good spot for fishing and paddle boarding.
Cottonwood Lake
Central Colorado
28.38 MILES
Just 16 miles east of Aspen, at the foot of Independence Pass, this gold-mining boom town turned ghost town started as a tented camp in the summer of 1879…
23.13 MILES
This park has it all. There's a bandshell with free concerts on Thursday nights in the summer at 6pm, picnic tables and good spots to sit by the river to…
9.69 MILES
Take E Main St to its riverside conclusion and you'll find a park that sprawls for more than 2 miles along the Arkansas River. At its northern end are…
9.36 MILES
Housed in the 1882 Chaffee County Courthouse, the museum focuses on railroad and mining exhibits (there's a great model railroad of the Arkansas River…
5.86 MILES
Once a pioneer homestead belonging to an impressive local woman, it's now a small wildlife sanctuary. There's no access – you can only view wildlife from…
23.1 MILES
The local history museum has a small selection of artifacts and old photos. It's staffed by volunteers and not always open.
