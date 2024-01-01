Buena Vista Heritage Museum

Housed in the 1882 Chaffee County Courthouse, the museum focuses on railroad and mining exhibits (there's a great model railroad of the Arkansas River Valley), a fashion room and school room. The past two years it has also hosted the popular Madams of Central Colorado show, where you can learn about life in the Palace of Joy at the turn of the 20th century.

