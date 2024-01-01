Housed in the 1882 Chaffee County Courthouse, the museum focuses on railroad and mining exhibits (there's a great model railroad of the Arkansas River Valley), a fashion room and school room. The past two years it has also hosted the popular Madams of Central Colorado show, where you can learn about life in the Palace of Joy at the turn of the 20th century.
Buena Vista Heritage Museum
Central Colorado
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin
29.52 MILES
Two of Leadville’s oldest surviving homes are decked out with the owners’ original gear, plus period pieces resembling what they may have enjoyed. The…
27.14 MILES
South Park City has nothing to do with Cartman, Kyle, Stan or Kenny. It's a collection of 35 original buildings, built in the 1870s and 1880s in places…
29.47 MILES
This is where silver magnate and Colorado senator Horace Tabor made and then lost millions in the 1880s, and where his glamorous and sensational wife,…
22.43 MILES
If you're a fan of libraries, you'll want to check out this 1862 ranch, which is currently being renovated to accommodate some 32,000 volumes about the…
29.16 MILES
Built in 1879 by multimillionaire Horace Tabor, this was once one of the premier entertainment venues in all of Colorado, if not the West, and hosted the…
22.44 MILES
This park has it all. There's a bandshell with free concerts on Thursday nights in the summer at 6pm, picnic tables and good spots to sit by the river to…
29.5 MILES
Although it sounds both cheesy and dreary, this is a surprisingly informative museum, with mineral displays, gold-mining dioramas, a mock-up coal mine and…
0.34 MILES
Take E Main St to its riverside conclusion and you'll find a park that sprawls for more than 2 miles along the Arkansas River. At its northern end are…
Nearby Central Colorado attractions
0.34 MILES
9.36 MILES
Tucked up against a stark, moonscape granite wall on one side and into a gorgeous, pine-dappled bowl on the other, this is one of the most picturesque…
10.1 MILES
Once a pioneer homestead belonging to an impressive local woman, it's now a small wildlife sanctuary. There's no access – you can only view wildlife from…
22.43 MILES
22.44 MILES
22.93 MILES
The local history museum has a small selection of artifacts and old photos. It's staffed by volunteers and not always open.
27.14 MILES
29.16 MILES
