David May Monument

The stone tablet commemorating the first ever May Department Store anchored in front of 314 Harrison Ave is a cool sight for anyone who has ever been dragged by a mother or grandmother to a May store (a western US chain bought out by Robinsons ages ago).

David May opened his business in a tent on present-day Harrison Ave, 300ft south of this tablet. His customers were the miners and he sold them clothes, tools and dry goods. Eventually he built the first May Department Store at 318 Harrison Ave, which was his base of operations from 1881 to 1888.