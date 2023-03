This isn't much of a park, but it is notable for its display of a vintage narrow-gauge rotary plow and the locomotives that powered it up the famed, rugged, gut-wrenching Boreas Pass railroad to keep gold-mining production open. This rail was a lifeline to miners, go-it-alone and corporate alike. Engine No 9 is on display year-round. It's also known as Rotary Snowplow Park.