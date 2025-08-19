California may be known for its beaches, but it’s really the beach towns that bring the West Coast to life. From storybook villages perched on sea cliffs to surfing enclaves where the dress code doesn't rise above bare feet, each stretch of coastline tells a different story and offers its own special escape.

I’ve spent years exploring California’s coast, from weekend getaways to scenic drives down Hwy 1, so I’ve come to appreciate just how distinct each beach town can be. Some are perfect for romantic retreats and finding your inner calm, while others deliver fast-paced adventure and big-wave thrills.

Listed from north to south, these eight of the best beach towns in California serve a slice of coastal life. Get our tips on what to do, where to stay and how to make the most of your time by the sea.

Trinidad State Park from Trinidad Head. Wildnerdpix/Shutterstock

1. Trinidad

Best for wildlife lovers

With a population of just over 300, Trinidad may be one of California’s best-kept coastal secrets, but its scenery is anything but small. Perched on dramatic rock formations and weathered sea cliffs above the Pacific, this tiny village is known for its striking sea stacks, quiet coves and fog that invites you to slow down.

Trinidad is ideal for travelers who'd rather watch whales or traverse redwood trails than cruise a boardwalk. Just offshore, the sea stacks and rocky islets form part of the California Coastal National Monument, a protected zone that's home to some of the state’s most important seabird nesting sites. Thousands of birds arrive here each year, making it a haven for wildlife lovers.

While in town, hike the short but stunning Trinidad Head Trail, beachcomb at College Cove, and don’t miss the views from the town’s historic lighthouse. When you’ve had your fill of the beach, head a little further north to Redwood National and State Parks, where some of the tallest trees on earth tower above trails.

Santa Cruz. Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

2. Santa Cruz

Best for surfers and boardwalk rides

Santa Cruz nails the classic California note with its mix of nostalgic thrills, coastal beauty and serious surf culture.

At one of the state’s first – and one of the last – oceanfront amusement parks, the family-run Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has entertained generations since 1907 on retro rides like the Giant Dipper roller coaster and Looff Carousel, both National Historic Landmarks. Beyond the boardwalk, this laid-back beach town draws all stripes of surfers, from first-timers at Cowell’s Beach to seasoned pros at Steamer Lane and Pleasure Point.

The pastel-hued village of Capitola, a short drive south, is a sweet side trip for beachfront boutiques and colorful charm.

Where to try it: Locals rave about Bookie’s Pizza – the mushroom wings are a must.

Carmel-by-the-Sea. oliverdelahaye/Shutterstock

3. Carmel-by-the-Sea

Best for romantic weekends and day trips to Big Sur

Carmel-by-the-Sea feels like a fairy tale, complete with quaint cottages, secret courtyards and ivy-clad homes. This upscale coastal village is made for decompressing, reconnecting and strolling. There are no street numbers, neon signs or chain stores – just winding lanes lined with art galleries, wine-tasting rooms and bakeries that lure you in with their scent.

A few streets down, the white sand beach framed by Monterey cypress trees and large bluffs is perfect for sunset picnics or slow walks. This is where the iconic Big Sur coastal drive begins its stretch of breathtaking views.

Planning tip: Extend your stay in wine country at resorts like Bernardus Lodge & Spa, known for its vineyard views and tranquil spa, or Carmel Valley Ranch, a sprawling retreat with hiking trails and farm-to-table dining.

Morro Bay. HannaTor/Shutterstock

4. Morro Bay

Best for families and water activities

Morro Bay is a peaceful town on California's central coast, roughly halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. It’s famous for the volcanic landmark Morro Rock and beloved for the calm waters where kids delight in spotting sea otters, pelicans and whales offshore.

With its scenic waterfront and abundant wildlife, Morro Bay is a great choice for families seeking easy coastal adventures and memorable marine encounters. The protected harbor is safe for exploring tide pools, paddleboarding and kayaking.

Planning tip: Whale-watching peaks from December to April for gray whales, with humpbacks and blue whales in the summer months. Book tours in advance, especially on weekends and during peak seasons.

Santa Barbara County vineyard. randy andy/Shutterstock

5. Santa Barbara

Best for wine country

Santa Barbara dazzles with its sun-drenched beauty, Spanish-style architecture and luxurious yet laid-back lifestyle. And beyond the palm-lined streets and beaches, this coastal gem blends outdoor adventure, wellness and wine.

First-time visitors to Santa Barbara should start the day with a barefoot walk along East Beach or Shoreline Park, where locals take their morning coffee with ocean views. Seek out mural-covered corners downtown or explore Funk Zone, a buzzing neighborhood of warehouse-style tasting rooms made for people watching. For vineyard views, travel inland to the Santa Ynez Valley, where rolling hills and horseback riding await. End the day with a concert under the stars at the historic Santa Barbara Bowl.

Where to try it: Stop by Grassini Family Vineyards downtown for a $30 tasting, then recharge next door at Salt Cave, North America's largest Himalayan salt cave.

Venice Beach. LeoPatrizi/Getty Images

6. Venice Beach

Best for free spirits

Venice Beach isn’t your average beach town; it’s the heartbeat of LA’s eclectic soul and a wildly unforgettable neighborhood that delivers surf, street art and subcultures. Along the boardwalk, the Original Muscle Beach regulars lift weights while tarot readers and muralists work their magic right by them. It’s part performance, part playground and entirely memorable.

A few blocks inland the scene shifts to Abbot Kinney Blvd and its design-savvy boutiques, minimalist cafes and some of the city’s best brunch spots and vintage shopping. Detour through the Venice Canals for a dose of calm, or catch golden hour at the pier before heading to a rooftop bar to watch the sky turn pink.

Planning tip: Venice is best explored on foot or by bike. Street parking is tough, especially on weekends, so consider rideshares or public transit if you’re coming from elsewhere in LA.

Aliso Beach. mikeledray/Shutterstock

7. Laguna Beach

Best for arts

Balanced on the cliffs of Orange County, Laguna Beach melds natural beauty with a rich creative spirit. It has long been a haven for artists, surfers and nature lovers. The coastline's pocket-size beaches are just right for little ones to explore marine life at low tide.

Downtown, the galleries and cafes invite slow wandering, and if you visit in the summer, you might catch the town’s artistic heart in full swing at the Sawdust Art Festival or Pageant of the Masters. For families, the calm waters, scenic trails and abundance of parks make Laguna an easy, breezy beach escape.

Encinitas. Marcel Fuentes/Shutterstock

8. Encinitas

Best for slowing down

Some 95 miles (152km) south of LA, we end in Encinitas, a slowed-down snapshot of old-school Southern California. This coastal community just north of San Diego attracts those looking to unplug without trying too hard. It’s the kind of place where there’s no rush, except maybe to catch the next wave.

There’s a lived-in, low-key beauty to Encinitas. Weathered surf shops, roadside florists and family-run cafes along Hwy 101 ooze an effortless cool without the crowds or polish of trendier coastal spots, making it a favorite for anyone chasing a slower rhythm.