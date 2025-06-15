Located 30 minutes north of San Diego, Oceanside is a coastal resort city with a laid-back Southern California vibe and plenty of sunny attractions. As its name suggests, it’s indeed right on the ocean (the Pacific to be exact) – and much of the appeal revolves around its sun-dappled best assets. Although morning walks along Oceanside Pier, afternoon spent catching rays on Oceanside City Beach and evenings watching the sun set over the waves can make for a magical day, there’s plenty to do in Oceanside that has nothing to do with beaches.

The walkable downtown area has a cluster of great restaurants, a solid coffee scene and some interesting spots to learn more about SoCal culture – including the California Surf Museum and the Oceanside Museum of Art. Because of the city's easy-going attitude, lack of crowds and mild climate marked by warm days that stretch into evening, nothing ever feels too rushed or busy. This gives travelers coming for the weekend ample time to explore, go for leisurely walks and simply relax in the sunshine.

When to arrive: Friday – just in time for an afternoon beach hang.

How to get from the airport: San Diego International Airport is a 40-minute Uber or Lyft ride to Oceanside. It’s easy (and arguably more cost-efficient, depending on your itinerary) to pick up a rental car and drive.

Getting around town: Downtown Oceanside is super pedestrian-friendly. The most popular hotels are a short walk from the beach. Travelers planning to explore more of North San Diego County – whether that’s the flowers and food in neighboring Carlsbad or taking a trip to the San Diego Botanic Garden and hitting the beaches of Encinitas – will appreciate having a car.

Where to stay: Check into the Mission Pacific Beach Resort for sleek coastal style, a rooftop pool, and unobstructed ocean views. Across the street sits its sister property, The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa, a modern stay with plenty of seaside nostalgia, airy rooms and a spa.

What to pack: Sunny skies necessitate a flat brim cap or wide brim hat and sunscreen. Pack comfy shoes that do double duty for beach hangs and boardwalk strolls. Allocate the rest of your suitcase space for jeans, tees and a light sweater or hoodie for cooler evenings.

Oceanside Pier in the early morning. Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock

Friday

How to spend the day

Don’t waste any time before hitting Oceanside City Beach – you’ll probably hear locals call it The Strand. Guests staying at the Mission Pacific Beach Resort can make use of the service that sets up chairs and umbrellas. For everyone else, there’s plenty of empty sand to roll out a towel and pop open a shade-giving cabana. Kids will enjoy the playground and small waves for boogie boarding. When you’ve had enough soaking in the sunshine and frolicking in the Pacific, amble over to the 1954ft-long Oceanside Pier, one of the longest wooden piers on the West Coast. During the spring and summer, the Oceanside Pier Plaza Amphitheatre hosts free concerts.

Dinner

Among the most renowned restaurants in Oceanside, Michelin-starred Valle, led by Chef Roberto Alcocer, is one of the hottest tables in town. Patrons clamor for reservations (on that note, be sure to make a booking in advance) to savor the contemporary Mexican tasting menu. There’s also a Mexican wine pairing supplement. It’s certainly a splurge, but worth it for an unforgettable meal. For something a bit more casual and wallet-friendly, head to Allmine for creative thin-crust pizza. You can dine in or take away and eat at the beach.

Saturday

Morning

First up, it’s time to caffeinate. Order a coconut cream cold brew at Communal, a hip café with a few locations around greater San Diego. Then meander over to Northside Shack for the best smoothie bowl in town. You can customize the size, base (acai, pitaya, coconut or hot oatmeal) and toppings. There's also a huge list of smoothies. The friendly team will happily point you in the right direction if choice paralysis kicks in. Once fueled for the day, start moseying north. Consider stopping at The Strand for a vitamin D-drenched break.

Oceanside Museum of Art's main building. ZikG/Shutterstock

How to spend the day

Oceanside Harbor, also known as The Jetties, is a top pick for surfers and fishers. Even if you don’t plan to paddle out or cast a line, it’s fun to watch. Visitors can rent kayaks, do whale-watching cruises and chow down on fresh seafood at one of the dockside joints. It’s also a pleasant 30-minute walk back to the California Surf Museum, which displays an impressive permanent collection of surf artifacts and memorabilia – including competition photography and a timeline of boards. Just down the street, the Oceanside Museum of Art stocks contemporary art exhibitions inside two side-by-side buildings designed by the famous SoCal architects Irving Gill and Frick Fisher. Take a break from the touristy fun to refuel with farm-to-table fare at Piper. Wrap up a day of sightseeing by snapping some souvenir photos at the Top Gun house.

Dinner

Although the food scene in Oceanside is more closely associated with tacos and pizza than beef rendang, Dija Mara provides an opportunity to try something new and (spoiler alert) delicious. Located along S Coast Hwy, the restaurant celebrates Indonesian flavors with dishes like grilled roti, pork chicken skewers with peanut sauce, nasi goreng and whole fish with urap salad in an inviting setting.

After dark

Oceanside isn’t a late-night destination, but that doesn’t mean packing it in right after dinner on Saturday night. The rooftop at the Mission Pacific Beach Resort's hotel is the best spot in town for cocktails and ocean views. If you can time it right to catch the end of the sunset (more likely in the summer months), it’s quite a special vantage point for soaking in the orange and blue vistas.

The Flower Fields in Carlsbad. ninjasun - Hung Tran/Shutterstock

Sunday

Morning

Wake up, wave goodbye to the beach, and hop in the car bound for Carlsbad. Birders and nature enthusiasts will want to make a stop at the Buena Vista Audubon Society. The trail around their lagoon is open from dawn to dusk. With any luck, you might even see an egret or one of the other winged inhabitants. Next up, breakfast at Wildland, a stylish all-day spot in Carlsbad for avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches, and steak and eggs. Pro tip: pick up some pastries for the road. The croissants and creamy ricotta danish are so good, you’ll want a couple for later.

If you’re visiting between March and May, don’t pass up the chance to visit The Flower Fields. Every year, the hillsides erupt into a vibrant display of colorful ranunculus blooms. It’s beautiful to go for a walk or hop on the trolley to cover more ground and snap some souvenir photos.

San Diego Botanic Garden. Roaming Panda Photos/Shutterstock

How to spend the day

Drive 15 minutes down the coast to check out the San Diego Botanic Garden, a 37-acre sanctuary that’s home to 29 themed gardens, a glass conservatory, and four miles of walking trails. It’s also home to the largest public bamboo collection in North America.

Make a beeline to Four Moons Spa for holistic pampering, from Buccal sculpt lifting facials to cupping massages. When hunger hits, head to Atelier Manna for Turkish eggs and housemade vitality tonics. You’re never far from sand and surf in SoCal. In this case, sandy Moonlight State Beach is the main attraction. Avid golfers might want to skip another beach session and book a tee time at Aviara golf course.

If you’re traveling with kids or adults with a fondness for Danish construction toys, be sure to hit LEGOLAND California for a day of rides, junior driving school, build-a-boat races, playgrounds and MINILAND USA. There’s also a waterpark with slides, a not-so-lazy river, Duplo imagination stations and cabana rentals.

Dinner

Campfire, an indoor/outdoor restaurant in Carlsbad, is the perfect pit stop for wood-fired fare on the relatively short drive back to Oceanside. Don’t leave without ordering the famous s’mores for a nostalgic sweet treat before hitting the road.

Rather have a little hotel downtime and change before dinner? Cruise back to Oceanside. After a quick refresh, make your way to The Plot, a plant-based flagship with a regenerative garden (much of the produce is grown on site), communal tables that encourage conversation and hearty fare that even meat eaters will happily devour.