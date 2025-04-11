When most people think of West Coast beaches, they think of California. After all, it’s the Golden State beaches that inspired the Beach Boys ballads and surfer-dude stereotypes that have become an integral aspect of Americana. Oregon and Washington have plenty of spectacular beaches, too, and while frigid Pacific Northwest waters might not inspire most people to swim, they certainly offer incredible scenic beauty.

Although claiming the Pacific Coast has the best beaches in the lower 48 would be a surefire way to start an argument, most people can agree that there are some mighty fine beaches out west. Here are but a few favorites.

Ruby Beach is protected by Olympic National Park. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

1. Ruby Beach, Washington

Best beach for birdwatching

Protected by Olympic National Park, Ruby Beach is about as picturesque as beaches come. It gets its name for the abundance of red-hued garnet grains that mix with the sand, but it's the abundance of offshore sea stacks and massive piles of driftwood that draw in photographers and view-chasers. Ruby Beach is also a great place for birding, and tufted puffins are often seen nesting on rocks just offshore.

Detour: Drive inland for about an hour to visit the Hoh Rainforest. Stroll down the 0.8-meter Hall of Mosses Trail to see ancient trees cloaked in heavy gowns of moss.

Spot Haystack Rock from Ecola State Park. Edmund Lowe Photography/Shutterstock

2. Indian Beach, Oregon

Best beach for hiking

You may recognize Indian Beach from the first Twilight film, where it was used as the set for La Push Beach. This forested cove is inside Ecola State Park, just north of the adorable town of Cannon Beach, but feels worlds apart from city life. One popular way to explore is by parking at nearby Ecola Point and hiking through the woods. The journey is around 2.4 miles each way.

Neskowin Beach in Oregon includes an ancient Sitka spruce forest. Steffen Seemann/Shutterstock

3. Neskowin Beach, Oregon

Best beach for natural phenomena

Oregon’s Neskowin Beach has long been a favorite among people looking for a compact alternative to some of the busier beach communities on the North Coast. Since 1998, it has also attracted those interested in mysterious natural phenomena. Storm activity the previous winter reduced sand levels, revealing the petrified remains of an ancient Sitka spruce forest. Visit during low tide, and you can walk right up to the otherworldly stumps at what’s now known as Neskowin’s “ghost forest.”

Local tip: For the best views of the phenomenon, visit during the minus tides – the lowest tides of the year – which happen every winter.

Practice your photography skills at Secret Beach along the rugged Pacific Coast Highway in Oregon. Eric Heroux/Shutterstock

4. Secret Beach, Oregon

Best beach for photography

Despite its name, Oregon’s Secret Beach is pretty well known these days, likely owing to the number of social media influencers willing to clamor down the 0.75-mile trail to get here. Visit outside of the summer to avoid crowds at this South Coast darling and be rewarded with a small, pristine beach surrounded by massive, tree-topped rocks (both on the shore and in the water). The trailhead is just south of milepost 345, on the stretch of Oregon Coast Highway known as the Samuel H Boardman State Scenic Corridor.

Local tip: Come during low or medium tide – the beach is mostly engulfed when tides are high.

Trinidad State Beach in Humboldt County on a misty morning. naeradnuovo/Shutterstock

5. Trinidad State Beach, California

Best beach for getting away from it all

California’s North Coast will quickly dispel any notions of what California beaches should look or feel like, so pack a hoodie and be prepared for a chilly but beautiful experience. One of the best beaches on this stretch is Trinidad State Beach, which has the same forest-and-sea look found in Oregon and Washington. Getting to the beach involves a walk through the forest, and the beach itself feels cut off from the world beyond its crashing waves.

McWay Falls is part of the scenery at Pfeiffer Beach in California. Jessica Pelton/Shutterstock

6. Pfeiffer Beach, California

Best beach for sunsets

Big Sur is lauded for its larger-than-life scenery at every turn, and Pfeiffer Beach, one of the region's most popular stretches of sand, is certainly no exception. This beach is known for two things: its purplish sands, which get their hue from manganese garnet deposits, and Keyhole Arch, a massive sea stack with a tiny peephole that looks magical when the setting sun passes just behind it.

Planning tip: Rockslides and storm damage have led to closures along sections of Hwy 1 in the past. Before you set out, check the state transportation department, CalTrans, for up-to-date info.

Spot sea lions and scout out sand dollars at Morro Strand State Beach. Michael Mike L. Baird flickr.bairdphotos.com/Getty Images

7. Morro Strand State Beach, California

Best beach for beachcombing

Head to San Luis Obispo County, on a section of the California coast that's often overshadowed by better-known stretches such as Big Sur and Southern California, to find Morro Strand State Beach, a 3-mile-long stretch of shoreline. Its best-known geological feature is Morro Rock, a towering volcanic plug that attracts plenty of seabirds – including peregrine falcons – and birders to match. If you’re fond of beach-combing, this is the place to take long walks on the beach, and loads of sand dollar skeletons are often here during low tide.

Detour: Don’t miss Hearst Castle, the palatial former home of media mogul William Randolph Hearst. Book a tour in advance for the chance to explore the rooms and gardens with a state park ranger.

The Santa Monica Pier is the star attraction at the state beach. Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Santa Monica State Beach, California

Best beach for families

One of the easiest beaches to get to from Los Angeles, Santa Monica State Beach is also one of the best options for families. While its golden sands and Pacific waters are enough to entice most beach-hungry visitors, there’s a lot more to do on this 3.5-mile-long beach than swimming and tanning. In fact, the beach’s star attraction isn’t its sands but Santa Monica Pier. This quarter-mile pier is home to a massive amusement park that's colorfully illuminated starting at around sunset every night, when crowds descend to ride the rides, snack on carnival fare, or take their photo with a sign marking the pier’s status as the end point of historic Route 66.

Planning tip: Finding street parking in downtown Santa Monica is a pain. However, all downtown parking structures (except number 3) offer free parking for the first 90 minutes.

La Jolla Cove is a gorgeous beach for swimming. Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. La Jolla Cove, California

Best beach for swimming

If your favorite part of going to the beach involves swimming, La Jolla Cove may be the beach for you. This compact beach offers a great starting point for getting into the ocean, and surfboards and kayaks are banned, which makes the waters all the more appealing to swimmers. If you're lucky, you may even spot a California sea lion hauling out on the sand. Remember to keep your distance.