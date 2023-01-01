Samuel H Boardman State Park

Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful coastline. Along the highway are a number of roadside turnouts and picnic areas with short trails leading to secluded beaches and dramatic viewpoints. Marching far out to sea are tiny island chains, home to shorebirds and braying sea lions.

Pretty Lone Ranch Beach, the southernmost turnoff, has picnic opportunities and tidepools in a sandy cove studded with triangular sea stacks. Half a mile north is the turnoff to Cape Ferrelo, with great ocean vistas. A further mile north is House Rock Viewpoint, a high windy promontory with more stunning views.

North of the Thomas Creek Bridge (Oregon's highest at 345ft) is the turnoff for Natural Bridge Viewpoint, where you can see rock arches – the remnants of collapsed sea caves – just off the coast. And at Arch Rock Point, about a mile north, are interesting, eroded volcanic headlands.