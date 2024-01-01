Chetco Community Public Library

Southern Oregon Coast

A samurai sword that belonged to the Japanese pilot who bombed Mt Emily (behind the city) during WWII is displayed in Brookings' library.

  • California, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. (Photo by Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

    21.06 MILES

    The northernmost park, Jedediah Smith is 9 miles northeast of Crescent City (via Hwy 101 north to Hwy 199 east). The redwood stands are so thick that few…

  • Pathway through ferns and redwood trees on the Damnation Creek Trail in Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park.

    Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park

    28.19 MILES

    Marked by steep canyons and dense woods north of Klamath, this park contains 15 miles of hiking trails and several old logging roads that are a mountain…

  • Battery Point Lighthouse

    Battery Point Lighthouse

    21.59 MILES

    This New England-style lighthouse dating to 1856 still operates on a tiny, rocky island that you can easily reach at low tide. Walking around outside is…

  • Samuel H Boardman State Park

    Samuel H Boardman State Park

    8.28 MILES

    Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful…

  • Azalea Park

    Azalea Park

    0.43 MILES

    This is a glorious, hilly park showcasing hundreds of azaleas, along with other pretty flora. Blooms are best from April to June. On Memorial Day weekend …

  • Chetco Valley Historical Society Museum

    Chetco Valley Historical Society Museum

    2.72 MILES

    Once a stagecoach stop, the 1857 Blake House is now home to this museum. Stop in to see a quilt from 1844, an old Native American cedar canoe and an iron…

  • Cape Sebastian State Park

    Cape Sebastian State Park

    20.36 MILES

    The coast around Gold Beach is spectacular. Take a break at Cape Sebastian State Park, a rocky headland 7 miles south, for a panorama stretching from…

