Chetco Community Public Library

A samurai sword that belonged to the Japanese pilot who bombed Mt Emily (behind the city) during WWII is displayed in Brookings' library.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park
21.06 MILES
The northernmost park, Jedediah Smith is 9 miles northeast of Crescent City (via Hwy 101 north to Hwy 199 east). The redwood stands are so thick that few…
Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park
28.19 MILES
Marked by steep canyons and dense woods north of Klamath, this park contains 15 miles of hiking trails and several old logging roads that are a mountain…
21.59 MILES
This New England-style lighthouse dating to 1856 still operates on a tiny, rocky island that you can easily reach at low tide. Walking around outside is…
8.28 MILES
Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful…
Tolowa Dunes State Park & Lake Earl Wildlife Area
13.44 MILES
Two miles north of Crescent City, this state park and wildlife area encompasses 10,000 acres of wetlands, dunes, meadows and two lakes, Lake Earl and Lake…
0.43 MILES
This is a glorious, hilly park showcasing hundreds of azaleas, along with other pretty flora. Blooms are best from April to June. On Memorial Day weekend …
Chetco Valley Historical Society Museum
2.72 MILES
Once a stagecoach stop, the 1857 Blake House is now home to this museum. Stop in to see a quilt from 1844, an old Native American cedar canoe and an iron…
20.36 MILES
The coast around Gold Beach is spectacular. Take a break at Cape Sebastian State Park, a rocky headland 7 miles south, for a panorama stretching from…
