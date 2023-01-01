Tolowa Dunes State Park & Lake Earl Wildlife Area

Two miles north of Crescent City, this state park and wildlife area encompasses 10,000 acres of wetlands, dunes, meadows and two lakes, Lake Earl and Lake Tolowa. This major stopover on the Pacific Flyway route brings over 250 species of birds here. Listen for the whistling, warbling chorus. On land, look for coyotes and deer, angle for trout, or hike or ride 20 miles of trails; at sea, spot whales, seals and sea lions.

The park and wildlife area are a patchwork of lands administered by California State Parks and the Department of Fish and Game (DFG). The DFG focuses on single-species management, hunting and fishing; the State Parks’ focus is on ecodiversity and recreation. You might be hiking a vast expanse of pristine dunes, then suddenly hear a shotgun or a whining 4WD. Strict regulations limit where and when you can hunt and drive; trails are clearly marked.

To get here from Crescent City, take Northcrest Dr north off of Hwy101 which becomes Lake Earl Dr. Turn left on Lower Lake Rd to Kellogg Rd which leads to the park.