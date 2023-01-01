It’s hard to miss the giant statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox towering over the parking lot at Trees of Mystery with a gondola running through the redwood canopy and a fun 'Tall Tales Forest' where chainsaw sculptures tell the tale of Paul Bunyan. The surprisingly wonderful End of the Trail Museum located behind the Trees of Mystery gift shop has an outstanding collection of Native American arts and artifacts, and it’s free.

This attraction is perfect for families, anyone unable to take a strenuous hike or lovers of kitsch. Check the website for the hours.