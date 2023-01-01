Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park

Marked by steep canyons and dense woods north of Klamath, this park contains 15 miles of hiking trails and several old logging roads that are a mountain biker's dream. Many routes pass by branches of Mill Creek (bring your fishing rod). The park also fronts 8 miles of rugged coastline.

Hwy 1 winds in from the coast at dramatic Wilson Beach, and traverses the dense forest, with groves stretching as far as you can see. Picnic on the sand at False Klamath Cove. Heading north, tall trees cling precipitously to canyon walls that drop to the rocky, timber-strewn coastline.

Serious hikers will be most greatly rewarded by the Damnation Creek Trail. It’s only 4.2 miles roundtrip, but the 1100-ft elevation change and cliff-side redwood makes it the park’s best hike. The unmarked trailhead starts from a parking area off Hwy 101 at Mile 16. Don't worry about signs warning of a broken bridge near the end of the trail; the tiny creek it traverses is easily crossed any time of the year.

Crescent Beach Overlook and picnic area has superb wintertime whale-watching. At the park’s north end, watch the surf pound at Crescent Beach, just south of Crescent City via Enderts Beach Rd.