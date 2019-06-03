The mouth of the Klamath River is a dramatic sight. Marine, riparian, forest and meadow ecological zones all converge and the birding is exceptional. For the best views, head north of town to Requa Rd and the Klamath River Overlook and picnic on high bluffs above driftwood-strewn beaches. On a clear day, this is one of the most spectacular viewpoints on the North Coast, and one of the best whale-watching spots in California.

For a good hike, head north 3 miles along the Coastal Trail and you’ll have the sand to yourself at Hidden Beach.

Just south of the river, off Hwy 101, is the scenic Coastal Drive Loop, a narrow, winding country road that traces extremely high cliffs over the ocean for six photogenic miles. Sections of the loop are one-way so do it in a clockwise direction.

Due to erosion, a 3.3-mile section of Coastal Drive south of the loop (between Carruther’s Cove trailhead and the intersection of the Coastal Drive with Alder Camp Rd) has been closed to motor traffic since 2011, but it’s still walkable.