Venice Beach is the heartbeat of LA’s eclectic soul, home to a mix of tech entrepreneurs, creatives, wellness enthusiasts and street performers. It’s a place where shirtless skaters will glide past crystal shops and murals explode with color on every block, all while the energy feels equal parts laid-back and vibrant. Venice is the kind of place where people will stop and talk to you. You’re guaranteed to make friends in the most random places – from waiting in line at a coffee shop all the way to sharing a park bench with someone playing the violin.

Whenever people visit me, Venice is always the first place I take them. It’s not just the beach or the vintage shops or the juicy vegan tacos; it’s the energy and the anything-can-happen buzz that captures the spirit of LA like no place else. Even after all these years, every time I visit Venice, I still discover something new, and most importantly, I always leave feeling more alive.

Cyclists on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. rjones_photo/Shutterstock

Getting to and around Venice

There are limited options for getting from LAX to Venice Beach; hire a car, take a taxi or use rideshare services like Uber or Lyft – but expect a minimum price of $36 for the 30-minute trip. For a more budget-friendly option, catch the free City Bus Center shuttle (it stops at each terminal) and from there, get onto the Big Blue Bus Route 3. Just $1.25 will get you straight into town.

Venice is best explored on foot or by bike. The iconic Venice Boardwalk (which stretches from Santa Monica to Marina del Rey) and Abbot Kinney Blvd are both pedestrian-friendly, and a beach cruiser is a popular way to explore the beachfront path.











A common area at the Samesun Venice Beach hostel. Samesun Venice Beach

Where to stay in Venice

Save: For a social, no-frills stay, Samesun Hostel Venice Beach is just steps away from the oceanfront. I stayed here while backpacking years ago and met so many fellow travelers. Venice on the Beach Hotel is another popular option.

Spend: The Kinney is a mellow, colorful, retro gem, and it's close to the Venice Canal Historic District and the famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. If you’re after something more charming and historic, The Venice Beach House won’t disappoint with its 110-year history and limited nine rooms.

Spend More: For a touch of luxury, Hotel Erwin offers ocean views and is home to the only rooftop bar in town. For five-star indulgence, head north to Santa Monica, where you’ll find sleek properties like Santa Monica Proper, Regent and Oceana.

Left: Little Lunch Coffee's exterior. Maddi Rose Media, via Little Lunch Coffee Right: Coffee from Menotti's. Liz Barclay, via Menotti's

Where to get coffee in Venice

Little Lunch: Self-described as “your favorite neighborhood coffee shop,” this Aussie-owned spot brings a taste of Down Under to Venice with great coffee and friendly energy. Venice has become a hub for Australian-run businesses over the past few years, and as an Aussie-born LA transplant, I can confirm Little Lunch is a go-to for both locals and Australians who have moved here.

Menotti’s Coffee Stop: A Venice staple with old-school charm and seriously good espresso. Lines form early for their cult favorite Vegan Spanish Latte.

Boulevard: Another Aussie-owned gem on Abbot Kinney, Boulevard serves specialty coffee, delicious smoothies and house-made pastries.

Left: Outdoor patio at Fig Tree. Right: Coconut pancakes at Fig Tree. Adam Gallagher, via Fig Tree (2)

Where to eat in Venice

Breakfast

Flake: My perfect morning starts with one of Flake’s turkey sausage burritos, complete with a side of their homemade tomatillo salsa. It’s a low-cost, no-frills local joint.

Fig Tree: A classic boardwalk cafe with breezy ocean views and easygoing charm. Get the coconut pancakes for the table and thank me later.

Great White: Another Aussie-owned spot and a local favorite. (Justin Bieber’s also a regular.) The Venice location is the original. Although wait times can be long, the Great White Breakie – including some of the best eggs, avocado, goat cheese, and roasted tomatoes – makes it all worth it.

Gjusta: Venice’s go-to for an elevated breakfast. The bread is legendary, and they even have an in-house grocer and flower shop.

Left: A menu sampler at Ggiata Delicatessen. Right: Ggiata Delicatessen's centrally located restaurant. Ggiata Delicatessen (2)

Lunch

The Win-Dow: A casual, budget-friendly walk-up burger joint that’s perfect for a quick bite between the beach and the boardwalk. The smashburgers are simple, salty and exactly what you want after a few hours in the SoCal sun.

Teddy’s Red Tacos: Sure, maybe a little touristy, but for good reason. The Birria tacos live up to the hype – drippy, spicy and best eaten with your hands and zero shame.

Hinano Cafe: This dive bar has been around since the ‘60s and is beloved for its juicy, made-to-order burgers. Grab a seat outside, soak in the sunshine, and stick around for happy hour.

Ggiata: A modern American-Italian deli that brings a little East Coast flair to Venice. No matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong, but I do have a soft spot for the Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap.

Left: The Tiki-inspired bar at Belles Beach House. Right: And a cozy place to sit, surrounded by palms. Laura Huertas, via Belles Beach House (2)

Aperitivo

Belles Beach House: There’s a reason locals flock to this Tiki-inspired spot for happy hour. With playful $10 cocktails like pineapple margaritas and bites like ahi sliders, Belles brings the breezy beach vibes just steps from the sand.

Gran Blanco: The moody modern aesthetic sets the tone, but it’s the drinks menu and Mediterranean-leaning small plates that seal the deal. Located right under the Venice sign, it’s an easy stop post-beach.

Clockwise from top left: Spicy rigatoni from Ospi. Sydney Yorkshire, via Ospi. Outside Ospi. Ospi's light-filled interior. Wonho Frank Lee, via Ospi Venice (2). Plates at Si! Mon. Liz Barclay, via Si! Mon

Dinner

Gjeina: A Venice icon that’s always packed (for good reason), so grab a reservation or be prepared to wait. Start with the house-made pickled vegetables and then dive into one of their creative seasonal items.

Si! Mon: Housed in the former James Beach space, this newcomer nails fresh seafood, especially the ceviche. It’s on the pricier side, but the sleek interiors and vibrant energy make it well worth it.

Ospi: If you’re craving Italian, across the street from Si! Mon is Ospi. The house-made pastas and pizzas are standouts, and the crispy provolone in vodka sauce is a non-negotiable. This date-night spot will transport you straight to the other Venice.

American Beauty: For classic steakhouse vibes, American Beauty is the place to be. From dry-aged ribeyes to moody lighting and a fantastically crafted cocktail list, it’s perfect for a night of indulgence. Reservations are a good idea, but they also accept walk-ins.

Vendors on the Venice Boardwalk. NorthSky Films/Shutterstock

Where to shop in Venice

Abbot Kinney Blvd: Between shopping, eating and drinking, you can spend more than an entire day on the strip going between high-end boutiques and local favorites. On Saturdays, don’t miss the Artists & Fleas Market featuring over 50 vendors selling vintage clothing, jewelry, art and other handmade items – they’re there rain, hail or shine.

Animal House: A must for vintage lovers. This quirky shop offers a curated mix of retro clothing and accessories. Expect standout pieces and the thrill of a great find.

Tortoise General Store: Beautifully crafted Japanese homewares, stationery and gifts. It’s my go-to spot when looking for housewarming presents or when I’m seeking quality and craftsmanship in everyday items.

Venice Boardwalk vendors: Alongside the iconic beachfront path – yes, the same one featured in the Barbie movie – you’ll find local vendors selling handmade jewelry, art, tees and more. It’s a lively, colorful scene that captures the free-spirited energy of Venice.

General Store: A minimalist boutique with a California-cool mix of home goods, apparel and apothecary. A favorite among design lovers and a reliable source for distinct gifts or stylish home additions.









The bar at Townhouse. Pascal Shirley, via Townhouse

Best bars in Venice

The Venice Whaler: A Venice classic that lives up to the hype, The Whaler is a casual two-story beach bar that's a great place to start your night. Expect fun and relaxed vibes and weekly events like Taco Tuesday and karaoke on Thursdays.

The Rose Room: While known for being more of an event space, this chameleon-like spot hosts everything from Country Night to Good Night Club DJ nights. Be sure to check out their schedule in advance.

Roosterfish: An always welcoming LGBTIQ+ bar on Abbot Kinney, known for strong drinks and fun vibes since the ‘70s.

Townhouse: Venice’s oldest bar with a speakeasy upstairs and a lively basement with hip-hop and pool.

The Lincoln: Low-lit and industrial, many of my nights have ended here. It’s a bit off the main drag, making it feel like a hidden gem – until the clock strikes 12 and the dance floor lights up.

A skateboarder at Venice Beach Skatepark. Iain Donaldson/Shutterstock

Things to do in Venice

People-watch your way through Venice

The beauty of Venice is that the best things really are free – and outside. Catch the sunset, stroll the boardwalk, dance at the roller-skate circle in front of the skatepark (best on Sunday afternoons), or watch bodybuilders flexing at Muscle Beach. From drum circles to disco-blasting neon bike crews, the energy is wild and the people-watching is unmatched.

Abbot Kinney First Fridays

On the first Friday of each month, Abbot Kinney transforms into a lively block party. Expect a fleet of food trucks come 5pm, with special pop-ups like Venice Comedy at Green Leaf by night.

Tap into the wellness scene

Wellness has always been a part of Venice’s DNA. Start your morning with a Breath x Sound class at Open, or join a beach yoga or guided cold plunge class. From there, reward yourself with a $20 celebrity-approved smoothie at the local Erewhon.

Safety in Venice

Venice is a place of contrasts – tech meets counterculture, wellness meets grit. It’s wise to stay aware and to stick to well-lit and well-trafficked areas after dark, especially around the beach, boardwalk, and surrounding streets.