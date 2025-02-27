A trip to one of the USA's picturesque wine regions can mean hopping from one winery to the next, stopping to taste different varietals and maybe grazing a selection of cheese and charcuterie while you’re at it. But a vacation in wine country is about so much more than, well, wine. It’s like taking a ski vacation with friends and the non-skiers in the group still having a total blast — snowshoeing, aprésing, hot tubbing and generally enjoying a wonderful time.

The same is true of wine country. The sober curious in the group – and, among millennials, that number is steadily increasing – who aren't inclined to start sipping big, bold reds at 11am on a Saturday (or at all) can rest assured that these beautiful places welcome them too.

From hiking, biking and discovering the nuances of a winery’s new no-ABV vintage to eating fresh seasonally prepared dishes and checking out the local art, a sober trip to wine country is not just possible but also a terrific idea.

What to think about when looking for sober experiences

Make sure that you pick a destination that has more than just sprawling wineries around town. In addition to delicious food and drink, take a look at what other extracurriculars and excursions are available during the time of year you plan to visit.

Mount Hood above the vineyards in the Willamette Valley of Oregon. Leslie Brienza/Getty Images

Best wine regions for sober-curious wine lovers

Willamette Valley

Naturally beautiful, this Western Oregon wine region is an easy add-on if you’re visiting Portland. But it’s also very much a destination worth checking out in and of itself. Although wine is a big deal here (the region known for making Pinot Noir has a whopping 500 wineries), the mild climate has been good to hazelnut and blackberry crops, so expect to see these ingredients popping up in locavore dishes. The hiking in this part of the state is magnificent with the Cascade Mountain Range and its plentiful waterfalls being a large draw in summer especially.

Wineries with non-alcoholic options: Raptor Ridge Winery offers yoga classes, after which you can enjoy a spirit-free Honeybee Lemonade flight. Live music is a regular occurrence at this picturesque winery, and chef-prepared food events are another reason to check the website’s event calendar. Bird lovers won’t want to miss Winter’s Hill Estate, which sits along the Willamette Valley Birding Trail.

Non-winery activities: The Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum is located in inviting McMinnville, in the heart of the valley, and is worthy of an afternoon. Art lovers will find plenty of options at art galleries around the towns of Yamhill County.

Fancy some fresh air? Consider a hot air balloon ride over Willamette Valley. Exploring the region on foot is another way to experience the great outdoors, and hiking trails (for every level) are plentiful here.

State room at the Allison Inn & Spa. Photo courtesy of the Allison Inn & Spa

Where to stay: To enhance the sober experience, a stay at the luxurious Allison Inn & Spa will win your heart. The Valley’s only full-service resort, The Allison Inn is surrounded by gorgeous wine country and rolling farmland, and its sublime setting helps set the relaxing pace. The Bar Manager, Susan Markuson, has developed a zero-proof drinks menu with the goal of making the beverages both look and taste fantastic.

Where to eat: By now, you know the drill – farm-to-table fare is the star of many a restaurant in Willamette Valley’s McMinnville and one of the spots dedicated to this mission is Humble Spirit. The restaurant’s culinary director, Chef Sarah Schafer, is a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist, and there’s no question her handmade pastas with seasonal produce have something to do with it.

Getting there and away: Fly into Portland and rent a car to make the drive to Willamette Valley (a little over an hour) or take the Amtrak to Eugene, the Valley’s southernmost city. Although there are Uber and Lyft options, it's best to have your own set of wheels to really explore the region and its cute towns.

Winery in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia in the Charlottesville AVA. Kristi Blohkin

Charlottesville and the Monticello AVA

Although there are nearly 50 wineries in the heart of Virginia’s Monticello AVA, where the Blue Ridge Mountains inspire postcard worthy art (literally!), visiting them is hardly the main event – or, at least, drinking wine at them certainly isn’t the only option. Charlottesville's small-town charm delivers Southern hospitality in spades. Because it’s a college town (home of UVA), there’s always plenty of arts and cultural events, theater and talks if you’re looking to round out your itinerary.

Wineries with non-alcoholic options: Hark Vineyards recently started making a non-alcoholic wine varietal called Ené. This zero-proof wine is made from 100% vidal blanc and can soon be enjoyed in the winery’s brand new tasting room. Listen to live music at Jefferson Vineyards, which also has food trucks on site, and when you’re ready for dessert, make your way over to Glass House Winery. A member of the Fine Chocolate Industry Association, the winery employs a chocolatier who makes innovative flavored candy bars such as cherry chili and mango mania.

Left: Inside the garden pavilion at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate. Kim Kelley-Wagner/Shutterstock Right: The gardens at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Kim Kelley-Wagner/Shutterstock

Non-winery activities: Darling Charlottesville is full of historical sites. It’s where you can visit Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and James Monroe’s Highland, where you can hike through Shenandoah National Park or (in-season) pick apples at Carter Mountain Orchard. Those who love to shop on vacation can have a spree at the boutiques in The Downtown Mall.

Where to stay: The ideal spot for those who adore a thoughtfully decorated boutique hotel conveniently located near shops and restaurants, The Draftsman is also pet-friendly. Its on-site restaurant, The Ridley, one of Charlottesville’s Black-owned restaurants, does a killer weekend brunch (gumbo! shrimp and grits!), and has bicycles for guests to use free of charge.

Where to eat: The West Main Street corridor (Charlottesville’s Midtown) has lots of exciting things happening in the culinary world. Bizou’s deep commitment to locally sourcing sustainable food isn’t just lip service – it’s truly the restaurant’s mission; the menu changes often but might include a brie and pear tart or confit duck ravioli.

Getting there and away: Two hours south of Washington, DC and a very pretty ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway gets you to your destination. You can also take the train from the DC area.

A vineyard in Palisades in the Grand Valley of Colorado. Tvirbickis/Getty Images

Grand Valley AVA, Colorado

One of North America’s highest-altitude AVAs, Grand Valley’s terroir is similar to that of Mendoza in Argentina. It’s no surprise then that the region is starting to become more widely recognized for its delicious wine tastings and the gorgeous backdrop of this stretch of The Centennial State. Since it’s got a long way to go to catch up with the Napa and Sonoma Valleys of the wine world, Grand Valley is a great option for travelers in search of a wine country getaway that won't break the bank.

Wineries with non-alcoholic options: There are roughly 30 wineries in Grand Junction and Palisade, but you don’t have to be a wine drinker to enjoy them. Peachfork Orchards & Vineyard lets visitors pick their own fruit and if you’ve never had a Colorado peach, you are in for a serious treat. Over at Shiras Winery and The Zesty Moose, there’s good eating in the form of charcuterie boards piled with locally sourced and seasoned cured meats, cheeses, fruits and marinated olives.

Non-winery activities: Mountain biking is really big in these parts, with Palisade Plunge being a serious contender for the best trail in the whole state. Experienced cyclists will revel in the 32 miles of single track, but the Lunch Loops Trail has some more approachable options. Other outdoor activities include golfing (several courses in Grand Junction) and white water rafting down the Colorado River.

The deck of the Hotel Maverick in Grand Junction, Colorado. Photo courtesy of Hotel Maverick

Where to stay: The Hotel Maverick, a 60-room boutique hotel located right in Grand Junction, comes with spectacular views of the area’s sprawling red rock canyons. Depending on the season, you might see wild horses crossing the landscape (fall and spring); try ice fishing on the nearby lake (winter); or check out one of the many nearby hiking trails (spring, summer and fall). Back at the hotel, hearty fare comes out of Devil’s Kitchen, the hotel’s main restaurant that also showcases the excellent Western Colorado vistas.

Where to eat: The farm-to-table movement is picking up momentum in this part of the country; it’s especially notable at Bin 707 Foodbar. The kitchen, helmed by James Beard “Outstanding Chef” nominee Chef Josh Niernberg, is fairly extensive with creative pizzas and salads and the hard-to-resist Bin Burger.

Getting there and away: The Grand Valley AVA/Palisade is about three hours from Denver. But you can also fly directly to Grand Junction too.

The sun-drenched courtyard at Hamel Family Wines. Photo courtesy of Hamel Family Wines

Healdsburg

This charming city, nestled in the heart of wine country in Sonoma County, is centered around a historic 19th-century plaza. The small-town vibes make Healdsburg a great escape for urban dwellers, eager for an opportunity to chill out for a few days. This being California, the emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients also make it an excellent weekend getaway for food obsessives, and there’s plenty of outdoor activities to satisfy even the most active visitor.

Wineries with non-alcoholic options: Three esteemed wine valleys are easily accessible from Healdsburg: Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River and they offer much more than wine flights. Garrod Farms Estate Winery and Stables, a family owned and operated estate, does trail rides through the mountain on horseback. But if you want a wine tasting experience without the booze, check out Hamel Family Wines “dry tastings,” a fun sensory experience involving healthy flavored waters where guests are encouraged to guess what they’re drinking, or Meadowcraft Wines’ original zero-proof mocktails.

Left: Expansive views of the farmland and vineyards at Hamel Family Wines. Photo courtesy of Hamel Family Wines Right: Scottish highland cattle calf and mother on the Hamel farm. Photo courtesy of Hamel Family Wines

Non-winery activities: For a dose of arts and culture, head to Bob Johnson Art Gallery or the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, a nonprofit that sometimes features emerging artists. Guests of Montage Healdsburg can opt for a wine-free excursion on the Seaweed Adventure led by Heidi Herrmann of Strong Arm Farm or journey through the hotel’s thriving bee sanctuary.

Where to stay: For a stylish yet unpretentious stay with all the bells and whistles of a true luxury hotel, look no further than Montage Healdsburg, where warm hospitality and a stunning location in rolling vineyards make it hard to leave. From Yoga Among the Vines to a couples’ massage and al fresco dining at Hazel Hill, you could a wonderful visit to the region without ever leaving this stylish property.

Where to eat: You can eat very well at Barndiva, a chic and delicious spot hyper-focused on fresh produce. A recent menu (it changes monthly) features a winter salad composed of blood orange, pomegranate, pecans, goat cheese, and dressed in an orange vinaigrette; follow it with the crispy chicken served with green chermoula, tahini, and garlic dressing. Prices are reasonable and the vibe is just right – as is the homemade carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Getting there and away: Santa Rosa is the closest airport to Healdsburg, but you’ll more flight options if you choose Sacramento, Oakland or San Francisco, all of which are about a two-hour drive to town. If you don’t want to rent a car, you can pony up for an Uber or Lyft (these are also plentiful in town so you can explore the region) or look into an airport bus service that takes travelers from SFO to Sonoma County’s Airport.