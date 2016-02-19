Welcome to The Willamette Valley & Wine Country

The Willamette Valley is world famous for its fabulous and plentiful wineries, which could easily take several days to explore. However, they're not the region's only highlight. Visit humble Salem, Oregon's capital city, for its museums and stately buildings. Nearby is an amazing waterfall-filled state park, along with a lovely abbey that's home to a 2.5lb hairball (no joke). Pause in dynamic and liberal Eugene, full of energetic college students, pretty riverside parks and fine restaurants. And don't forget historic Oregon City, the lovely McKenzie River area and the region's wealth of festivals.

The Willamette Valley is well located: from here, head east to the Columbia River Gorge, north to Washington and west to the coast. Everything is so close by you'll want to linger for longer than you planned, so stretch that schedule and put on your explorer's hat – you'll need it.

