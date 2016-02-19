Welcome to The Willamette Valley & Wine Country
The Willamette Valley is well located: from here, head east to the Columbia River Gorge, north to Washington and west to the coast. Everything is so close by you'll want to linger for longer than you planned, so stretch that schedule and put on your explorer's hat – you'll need it.
National Parks of the Northwest US
Imagine a two-week breath of fresh air and you've pretty well summed up this 15-day tour of some of the greatest American national parks there are. With big city fun in buzzing Seattle and funky Portland, unique and quirky small towns like Wallace and Jackson, and all the stunning western grandeur your eyes can soak in, this trip has it all. Combining hiking in parks big and small, sipping craft brews, savouring artisanal donuts, dipping your toes in the Pacific Ocean, and relaxing in cowboy bars, this whirlwind trip is the answer for anyone looking for a true adventure away from home.
