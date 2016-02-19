Welcome to The Willamette Valley & Wine Country

The Willamette Valley is world famous for its fabulous and plentiful wineries, which could easily take several days to explore. However, they're not the region's only highlight. Visit humble Salem, Oregon's capital city, for its museums and stately buildings. Nearby is an amazing waterfall-filled state park, along with a lovely abbey that's home to a 2.5lb hairball (no joke). Pause in dynamic and liberal Eugene, full of energetic college students, pretty riverside parks and fine restaurants. And don't forget historic Oregon City, the lovely McKenzie River area and the region's wealth of festivals.

