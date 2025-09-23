As an Austinite, one of my favorite experiences to share with out-of-town guests is the nightly bat emergence.

Austin is home to one of the largest urban bat colonies in the world. At last count, an estimated 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats were roosting under the Congress Avenue Bridge downtown. They emerge over Lady Bird Lake each night at dusk, swarming in thick black clouds to feast on moths and beetles that fly through our city.

It is quite the spectacle, drawing 140,000 visitors annually and it's easy to get caught in the chaotic crowds and miss the big show.

But never fear: these tips and tricks will put you front and center for this immersive natural experience in Texas' capital.

Where did the Austin bats come from?

This phenomenon is a relatively new development for the city and happened by accident. Austin’s renovation of the Congress Avenue Bridge in 1980 created tiny, narrow crevices. These thin slats unwittingly provided ideal roosting conditions for bats. Mimicking cave crevices, these mini grooves' dimensions guarantee safety and a perfect haven for raising the next generation of bats.

Additionally, the exploding insect population in Austin during the warm months proved a reliable food source. Once the bats discovered the bridge, they claimed it as their summer base and have camped there ever since.

What do Austinites think of the bats?

Austin’s flying mammals are a clear net positive for the city, serving as a major natural attraction that generates $10 million in tourism revenue. Plus, they consume up to 10 tons of insects each night, naturally controlling Austin’s pest population – an enormous ecological contribution.

Bat emergence, as seen from Lady Bird Lake. Robyn Kolk, via Capital Cruises

What time of year is best to see the bat emergence?

If seeing Austin’s bats is on your bucket list, plan your trip during bat season, running from March to November – the city's warmest months. To be absolutely certain you’ll see a great bat show, consider visiting when bat season is at its peak in March to early May or late July to mid-September.

Bats arrive from Mexico, Central and South America, where they winter, migrating to Austin with one thing on their minds: to breed, birth and raise roughly 750,000 pups (bat babies) every year. In June, females typically have one pup. Bat activity decreases late May through mid-July during the birthing season. The remaining warm months allow the babies time to feed on the plentiful supply of insects and grow strong enough to fly south.

What time should I show up to watch the emergence?

Unfortunately, bat flights don’t occur at an exact time each evening. They shift with sunset, wind speed and temperature, among other factors. Sometimes they emerge well after sundown.

Pro tip: To help you know more precisely when the bats will emerge, review the Austin Bat Refuge website before your visit. The nonprofit organization makes predictions using over 100 daily tracked data points, including the approximate percentage of the colony that leaves the bridge to feed, flight time, flight duration (typically a couple of hours) and weather conditions. The effort enhances visitor experience – they don’t want you to miss the bats either!

What is it like to see the Austin bats fly?

Minutes before the colony’s grand nightly exodus in search of food, a few bats – or “scouts”– can be observed. It’s believed that they conduct reconnaissance to ensure that all is safe before giving the colony the green light. What comes next varies: you could witness one or even five gray columns of bats heading out in search of insects. They can fly as high as 10,000 feet and sometimes their gray shadowy trail can be spotted miles away.

What's the best way to see the bats?

Head to the Congress Avenue Bridge for the best free viewing

The east-facing sidewalk of Congress Avenue Bridge is the best place to watch the bats emerge. It’s a safe gathering spot: the sidewalk spanning the bridge is wide with a bike lane, providing a buffer from cars. The downside is that because it’s free it can be crowded, making it possible to miss the bats altogether. If you plan to watch from the bridge, arrive an hour early to make sure you get a good view. Ideally, stand closer to the south end of the bridge, where the bat action is sometimes heaviest.

Observation platform on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike trail along the lake. BentoBox Photos

Walk or bike to the dedicated observation platform on the water

Another popular free place to snag great views of the flying bats is the dedicated observation platform along the water on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. Situated on the northeast side of the bridge, the ADA-accessible platform was part of a larger trail renovation in 2018 by The Trail Conservancy to safely accommodate the crowds.

Kayakers watching the bat emergence. Haidyn Torbenson, via Lady Bird Rentals

Grab a paddle to see the emergence from the water

A bevy of paddle outfitters offer tours on Lady Bird Lake so you can watch the bats fly overhead. Kayaking or paddleboarding allows proximity to the emergence, promising excellent photo opportunities. Expect prices to hover around $40 to $50 per person for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Live Love Paddle stands out as Austin’s first bat tour operator and is especially great for families and beginners. For a festive glow-in-the-dark experience complete with LED lighting, see the bats from a six-person Giant Glow Paddleboard, on a self-guided tour with Boats & Bats, or take a guided Night Clear Kayaking Glow Tour in a transparent kayak through Get Up and Go Kayaking. If piloting your own glow board is your preference, the Bat City Glowboard Tour from Lady Bird Lake Rentals is for you.

Pro tip: These aren’t adventure-seekers' experiences; beginners can feel confident thanks to the basic how-to tips provided by guides.

Capital Cruises does bat-watching trips. Robyn Kolk, via Capital Cruises

Book a boat ride for a laid-back bat-watching cruise

Boat tours are ADA-compliant and offer a relaxing way to experience the bats. Revel in style with Capital Cruises, whose offerings include customizable private bat tours with catered food and drink amenities. On the other hand, Lone Star Riverboat can handle 100 guests. It’s a double-decker electric-powered paddle-wheel vessel that makes a statement on the water. Tickets run $14 for adults and $9 for children under 12, making it one of the least expensive ways to see the bats from the water.

The P6 cocktail bar in LINE Hotel offers a view of the Congress Avenue Bridge. LINE Hotel

​​Enjoy a cocktail while you watch the emergence

There’s one hotel from which you can comfortably gawk at the emergence. The LINE Hotel is perfectly positioned at the bridge, an ideal location for bat fans. Anyone can sip a drink at their rooftop bar, P6, which overlooks the Bat Bridge. If you’re considering a stay, note that there are 100 rooms with views of the bridge. Choose from two categories: standard rooms start at $250 while Bridge Suites are $400 and up.

Pro tip: Pack a pair of small binoculars to best view the bat flight.

What other bat-related events happen in Austin?

Bat mania continues at Bat Fest, Austin’s annual event typically held early September. The Bat Bridge closes to cars for the festival, which features live music, food stalls, arts and crafts – and a bat costume contest. You’ll also discover that some bars and restaurants around town feature bat-inspired craft cocktails. The bar at Austin’s oldest hotel, The Driskill, serves the official drink of Austin: the Batini.

Are the Austin bats dangerous?

It’s a common misconception that bats are dangerous. Austinites were wary when the bats arrived; some even wanted to get rid of them. The truth is that most bats do not have rabies, and only three species out of about 1,500 drink animal blood. Through the educational efforts of Bat Conservation International, misguided sentiment was gradually corrected; today, bats are part of Austin’s identity.

See an injured bat? Austin Bat Refuge says to stay calm and do not handle the bat with your bare hands. Call 512-799-8847 to report it or 311 if you believe a person or pet was bitten.