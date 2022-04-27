Guatemala is famous for ruined pyramids bursting from the rainforest, evocative Spanish-built cities, colorful buses, traditional Mayan culture, satisfyingly strong coffee and dramatic volcanoes rising over silent lakes. But the beaches of Guatemala often slip under the radar.

But while Guatemala's sands may be less famous than the bewitching beaches of Mexico, El Salvador or Nicaragua, or the sand-circled islands of Belize or Honduras, there are plenty of sublime stretches of shoreline to discover. With year-round warm weather on the coast, and a long, dry season running from November to April, it's easy to find a perfect spot for soaking up the sun.

A few tips first. When you visit Guatemala's beaches, remember to bring flip-flops or sandals. Walking across the black sands of the Pacific coast is not something you want to do barefoot – it's like walking on lava! Also bring insect repellent, as sandflies are common and chigger mites can also leave itchy bites.

While it's perfectly fine to wear a bikini to the beach, going topless is taboo. Keep an eye on your belongings – leave any valuables at your hotel, and you won't have to worry while you splash and doze. Don't let any of that put you off heading to the beach in Guatemala! Here are the best strips of sand to enjoy.

It's easy to let time slip away on the white sands of Guatemala's Playa Blanca. Fredy Estuardo Maldonado/Shutterstock

1. Playa Blanca

Best beach for Caribbean vibes

The best beach on Guatemala's Caribbean coast, lovely Playa Blanca is about an hour's boat ride northwest of Lívingston. In fact, the only way to get here is by boat; the easiest way to arrange a transfer is to book a tour through a travel agency in Lívingston or Puerto Barrios.

What's so special about Playa Blanca? The name means "white beach," and that's exactly what you get – a postcard-worthy stretch of pale blond sand and lots of coconut palms. Guatemala's Caribbean beaches face steady erosion, so Playa Blanca isn't very wide. You can grab a beer at the beachside restaurant and sit in the shade of a palm tree while the water practically laps at your feet.

The beach is privately owned, so check that your tour includes the price of admission. Many tours also include a stopover at Siete Altares, a series of small waterfalls and natural rock pools set in the jungle just along the coast.

Planning Tip: The quality of the water at Playa Blanca depends on the weather. When it's been raining, the water tends to be murkier, so it's best to come during the drier winter months.

Turtles nest on many of Guatemala's loveliest beaches from June to December. noga f/Shutterstock

2. Playa Punta de Manabique

Best beach for ecotourism

Jutting into the Caribbean, some 20km (12.5 miles) north of Puerto Barrios, the rainforests of the Punta de Manabique peninsula hide spider monkeys, howler monkeys, jaguars, tapirs and peccaries, as well as green iguanas, manatees and crocodiles in the mangroves, and more than 300 bird species, but there are also hidden beaches that sparkle in quiet seclusion.

The beaches here are long and narrow, with rough seas on the eastern side and calmer waters to the west, and sea turtles come from the ocean to lay their eggs here from June to December. The best spot for visitors is Playa Punta de Manabique near the tip of the peninsula, where you'll also find rustic accommodations and places to eat.

The beach is narrow and the light beige sand is often littered with driftwood and pieces of coral from the reefs offshore – the only coastal reefs in Guatemala. A long dock provides a launch point for snorkeling in the calm waters.

Planning Tip: The easiest way to get to Playa Punta de Manabique is to book a trip through a travel agency in Puerto Barrios or Lívingston. If you want to get here independently, you can rent a boat at the public dock in Puerto Barrios.

3. Playa Dorada

Best beach for watersports

The name Playa Dorada means "golden beach," and this is indeed the color of the soft sand and tiny pebbles dusting the shore at Playa Dorada. Looking at the palm trees, clear water and shade-giving palapas, it's hard to believe that this beach lies not on the coast but on the southern shore of Lake Izabal, between the villages of Izabal and Mariscos.

The calm water makes this a good swimming beach, but bear in mind that this is one of Guatemala's most popular weekend spots for enthusiasts of just about anything that moves on water, from kayaks and jet skis to banana boats and water bikes, which are available for rent. Several restaurants and places to stay can be found in the village behind the beach.

Playa Amatique Bay near Puerto Barrios is the place for an all-inclusive beach experience. K Cuevas/Shutterstock

4. Playa Amatique Bay

Best beach for the all-inclusive resort experience

With friendly staff, luxurious rooms and plenty of things to do, from horse-riding to beachside massages, Amatique Bay Hotel near Puerto Barrios is one of the best all-inclusive beach resorts in Guatemala. It's thoughtfully laid out so that noise from the pool with water slides doesn't reach the bedrooms, and it basks on an attractive beachfront.

An old stone lighthouse guarded by cannons overlooks a private beach where the light-colored sand becomes an impromptu soccer field or beach volleyball court when enough people want to play. There's a small creek and marina, so the waters can be cloudy, but the sea is calm and good for fishing, kayaking or bobbing around on a giant inflatable banana, and the views are fantastic.

Planning Tip: The resort offers a variety of rooms and suites and two on-site restaurants, so you can tuck yourself away from the outside world. Get here from Puerto Barrios by taxi; the resort is a few kilometers north of the airport.

5. Playa Tilapa

Best off-the-beaten-track beach

Want to avoid the tourist crowds? Playa Tilapa in the fishing village of Tilapa, just a few miles south of the Mexican border, is far enough off the beaten track that you might have the wide beach and tidal pools all to yourself. Accommodation options are limited, but there are plenty of decent places to eat. Local fishermen may also be willing to sell you some of the day's catch.

A series of canals and the Río Naranjo make it impossible to walk from the village to the beach, so you'll need to take a boat from the municipal boat dock, where boat owners wait for passengers. The trip along the mangroves takes about 10 minutes. There's a beach cabin for rent and a handful of restaurants just beyond the beach.

Playas Las Cristalinas on Lake Atitlán can be reached by road, but it's more fun to go by kayak. Kate Ballis/Getty Images

6. Playa Las Cristalinas

Best beach for volcano views

Does Guatemala have crystal-clear waters? On the coast, not really, as pollution and run-off can muddy the waters, especially during the rainy season. But at some spots inland, the water is crystal clear most of the time, such as at Playa Las Cristalinas, which means "the crystalline beach," on the shores of Lake Atitlán.

Playa Las Cristalinas is one of the best swimming beaches on the lakeside, and also one of the cleanest. The sand, however, is like fine gravel, so it's more a place to splash than build sand castles. As you're on the edge of the Guatemalan highlands, you won't suffer the uncomfortable heat and humidity found on the coast, and there are clear views of not one, but three volcanoes.

Planning Tip: The beach is about halfway between San Pablo La Laguna and San Juan La Laguna, and you can walk here from either town. Alternatively, take a tuk-tuk or chicken bus or come by private boat or rented kayak. A restaurant sells basic fare, such as filling grilled sandwiches.

7. Iztapa

Best beach for fishing

Guatemala's principal port until the port at Puerto San José was built some 15km (9.3 miles) up the coast, Iztapa is home to a scenic black-sand beach – actually more of a sandbar – backed by a flowing river. There's some decent surfing to be had, and Iztapa is a great base for whale-watching, but fishing is the main attraction.

Iztapa is one of the best spots in Guatemala – and one of the best spots in the world – for catching sailfish. World records have been set here, and those in the know say that, on average, you can catch between 15 and 25 sailfish in a day, though tag and release is the way to go.

Planning Tip: The town has a decent tourist infrastructure with some appealing hotels and resorts to choose from. Several of these cater to anglers and can arrange fishing trips for guests.

Head to Monterrico to see some of the best sunsets in Guatemala. SL-Photography/Shutterstock

8. Monterrico

Best beach for watching the sunset

An easy hop from Guatemala City, Monterrico is a favorite with capitalenos (people from the capital), so much so that the more affluent have vacation homes here, alongside some of the best beach resorts in Guatemala.

The beach at Monterrico is one of the best black-sand beaches on the Pacific Coast. It's quiet during the week but becomes very busy over weekends and during Holy Week. A particularly good time to be on the beach is around sunset to watch the fiery sun slowly sink below the horizon without the black sand searing the soles of your feet.

Instead of looking straight out across the ocean, turn slightly to your right, and you'll see the setting sun's reflection in the water as it washes over the beach. You may even spot the silhouette of a surfer amidst all those shades of pink, orange and yellow.

Monterrico is about a three-hour drive from Guatemala City if you take the route via Iztapa. If you're up for an adventure, travel to La Avellana instead and take the ferry along the canals through the nature reserve until you reach Monterrico town: the ferry even transports chicken buses.

Detour: During turtle season from June to December, Tortugario Monterrico releases hatchlings into the ocean. Be aware that handling hatchlings – especially without gloves – stresses out the animals and increases the risk of transferring diseases between turtles and humans. Instead, make a donation and let the staff handle the hatchlings instead.

Surfing beaches stretch along the Pacific Coast from Guatemala to El Salvador. Chrispictures/Shutterstock

9. El Paredón

Best beach for surfing

With its dirt streets and thatched houses, the tiny town of El Paredón looks like a typical laid-back Central American beach town, with the same black sand found on many of Guatemala's Pacific beaches, but the big lure is the consistent surf. If you're looking for beach resorts in Guatemala that cater specifically to surfers, El Paredón is the place to find them.

El Paredón offers something for every level of surfer. Waves are reliable throughout the year, and they tend not to be crowded. Surfing is such an integral part of the lifestyle here that just about every hotel offers boards for rent. If your hotel doesn't offer surfing classes, they can arrange these for you through one of the surf schools in town.

If you want to do something different, Sipacate-Naranjo National Park is just to the west of town. Here, you can laze on the sandy beach or explore the mangroves and lagoons. More than 90 bird species can be found in the park, and you may also see both freshwater and sea turtles.

Planning Tip: Even though you can get to El Paredón by tourist shuttle direct from Antigua, the vibe in town remains decidedly laid-back. Wi-fi is spotty on good days, but on bad days, you can forget about cybersurfing; focus on the waves instead.

10. Sipacate

Best beach for variety

A quick boat ride from El Paredón, but more than an hour away by road, Sipacate is a great alternative to El Paredón if you want a less sleepy surfing experience. While still a small town, Sipacate offers more accommodations and dining options, and the waves perform consistently throughout the year.

Sipacate is one of the best surfing beaches in Guatemala, no matter what your skill level. If you need a break from the surf breaks, the canals behind the beach are great for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and birdwatching.