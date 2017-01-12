Welcome to Honduras
Attractions include the Maya ruins of Copán, the pristine diving of the Bay Islands and the majestic scenery of over a dozen national parks. Need another reason to come here? It's also one of the cheapest countries in the region, and you'll be able to do activities for a fraction of the price you'll pay in its neighbors. It's important to take care in the cities, but other than that, Honduras is back open for business and just waiting to be discovered.
Top experiences in Honduras
Honduras activities
Roatan Zipline and Beach Shore Excursion
Upon leaving the port in Roatan, you'll be met by your guide and taken up to the zipline course in a 14-passenger air-conditioned minivan. Safety is the number one priority on this activity, and you'll be briefed by trained professionals on how to use the zipline equipment and how to move across the cables. Then it's time for the adventure to begin! The course is approximately 1.8 miles (3 km) long and consists of 15 individual ziplines that connect to 16 platforms. Imagine the feeling of racing from platform to platform, with a bird's-eye view of Roatan's lush tropical rainforest. After your ziplining tour, you'll probably want to cool off a bit, so you'll head down to a beach to enjoy the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. Enjoy some free time swimming or relaxing on the beach before your guide takes you back to the cruise ship port.
Roatan Ziplines, Beaches and Monkey Park
Even if this is your first time, you have no need to worry. Not only do we provide transportation to and from the day’s activities, but our experts will walk you through every step so that you can enjoy this amazing opportunity. This particular zip line tour takes you through the highest and largest set of zip lines in Honduras.There are well over 7000 feet in this zip line course, with 23 platforms and four hiking trails. That covers the entire ranch. The exhilarating rush of flying past trees at an amazing speed is an unforgettable moment. This tour is great for all ages and we accept anyone from beginners to lifelong thrill seekers. We'll make sure you are absolutely comfortable and safe so you can have the time of your life.After your heart pumping zip line ride, you can enjoy an up close encounter with the monkeys and take pictures with them after all of the fun activities we will take a drive down to see Roatan's amazing beaches. The water is warm and it gives you the opportunity to relax from the day’s activities. Partake in this chance to do something amazing on your fabulous vacation.Keep in mind that we will make sure and get you back one hour before your ship is scheduled to leave.
Shore Excursion: West Bay Beach with Lunch
Arrive in Roatan and upon disembarking, the staff will be waiting for you to take you to the famous West Bay Beach, considered top ten beach in the world.Upon arrival you will be able to enjoy your private lounger, while basking in the sun or soaking in the Caribbean Sea. Why not take a swim and explore the wonders that West Bay Beach and Roatan has to offer.Once you are ready, enjoy a relaxed lunch at Cayuco Beach Bar and take advantage of the Hotel's facility, choose from either a Cheese Burger, Club Sandwich or Quesadilla and enjoy. Take a dip in our pool or simply snooze away on our loungers.
Roatan Shore Excursion: Hanging Bridges Eco Tour and Beach Break
When your cruise ship docks, your guide will transfer your small group to Roatan Island's tropical jungle to begin your leisurely eco-walk through the Caribbean forest canopy. Stroll along paved pathways, up wooden steps and across eight uniquely designed suspension bridges – varying in length from 150 to 200 feet (45 to 60 meters). Take in the amazing views from 20 to 85 feet (6 to 26 meters) above the ground as you learn about Roatan's flora and fauna from your guide. Keep an eye out for small, well-camouflaged creatures of the Western Caribbean, such as birds, lizards and iguanas amid the tropical flowers, fruit trees and 'Tarzan' vines. Your guide will point out the celebrated Gumalimba tree that sways softly in the breeze amid 28 acres of lush Roatan tropical island vegetation. After approximately one hour on your eco-walk, transfer to West Bay Beach for two to three hours of fun in the sun with your small group (duration determined by your ship's departure time). Sip your complimentary drink under a palm tree and stroll along the shore, swim in the Caribbean Sea or simply stretch out on the sand. Beach chairs and snorkel gear are available for rent, along with food and additional drinks for purchase at the nearby restaurant and beach bar. When your guide transports your small group back to the Roatan cruise port, you'll have a bit of paradise to take back with you!
Zipline and Monkey Tour with Bananarama Resort Beach Time
With Roatan's Original Zip-N-Dip, the tour will start when you meet your Zip-N-Dip guide one hour after your ship's scheduled arrival time, and you head to the zipline canopy area. As a special bonus, while visiting the canopy area, you have the option to enjoy free guided access to see monkeys, sloths, scarlet macaws and native island animals. For those wishing to skip the zipline portion, choose the Skip-the-Zip option when booking. After your zipline adventure and optional animal visit, you will be transported to the beautiful white-sand West Bay Beach, where you can rent snorkel equipment, kayaks, canoes, jet skis, as well as find lots of great places to eat and drink or just kick back and relax, swim and enjoy. Protected by the offshore reef, this is a wonderful sea grass and rock-free beach with powder-soft sand unlike any other beach on Roatan, and it is groomed and maintained daily. You will kick back at Bananarama Beach Resort with a beach lounger (access to shade, as needed), restroom/changing area and fresh water shower access.
Customizeable Best Of Roatan Island Tour
This is a private tour that includes car and driver-guide. There are many tour operators that offer similar services but none can compare with Roatan Adventure Tours. This tour offers you a personal connection to the island of Roatan by meeting the local people and through encounters of magical hidden gems, far from the touristy West End. Your bilingual (English and Spanish) guide will share their knowledge of this beautiful island. See, feel, and touch the flora and fauna of this unique paradise and ecosystem. Taste the flavors local dishes and drinks and join the locals in their fun-filled, yet relaxed fiestas.Safety is our top priority. We have been operating for more than 3 years without any incident or missing a cruise ship departure, and we did this while achieving Trip Advisor's top award: Certificate of Excellence three years in a row! Highest level of comfort is what strive for: clean and air conditioned vehicles, chilled bottled water on-board to keep you cool and hydrated and at the end of the trip, home made pineapple cookies with local, organic ingredients (Ron's mother makes them - they are delicious); You need something or you want to see a specific spot on the island or want to experience something new or exciting: just tell us and we'll be at your service (within the time limit of your visit of course); Optional Add-on's: zip lining,geocaching, snorkeling, parasailing, horseback riding, fishing, paddling through the mangroves, swimming with dolphins, and many more. Come join us and you will not regret it! Our Trip Advisor reviews speak for themselves.