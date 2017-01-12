Roatan Shore Excursion: Hanging Bridges Eco Tour and Beach Break

When your cruise ship docks, your guide will transfer your small group to Roatan Island’s tropical jungle to begin your leisurely eco-walk through the Caribbean forest canopy. Stroll along paved pathways, up wooden steps and across eight uniquely designed suspension bridges – varying in length from 150 to 200 feet (45 to 60 meters). Take in the amazing views from 20 to 85 feet (6 to 26 meters) above the ground as you learn about Roatan’s flora and fauna from your guide. Keep an eye out for small, well-camouflaged creatures of the Western Caribbean, such as birds, lizards and iguanas amid the tropical flowers, fruit trees and ‘Tarzan’ vines. Your guide will point out the celebrated Gumalimba tree that sways softly in the breeze amid 28 acres of lush Roatan tropical island vegetation. After approximately one hour on your eco-walk, transfer to West Bay Beach for two to three hours of fun in the sun with your small group (duration determined by your ship’s departure time). Sip your complimentary drink under a palm tree and stroll along the shore, swim in the Caribbean Sea or simply stretch out on the sand. Beach chairs and snorkel gear are available for rent, along with food and additional drinks for purchase at the nearby restaurant and beach bar. When your guide transports your small group back to the Roatan cruise port, you’ll have a bit of paradise to take back with you!Worry-free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to your cruise port in Roatan for this activity. In the event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.