Iguana Research & Breeding Station

Up the hill from the town center, this great place studies and protects the highly endangered Utila iguana (Ctenosaura bakeri), which is known locally as 'the swamper.' Visitors get to see plenty of these fascinating, spiny-tailed critters. Four excellent naturalist-themed tours (L240 to L400) to bat caves and beyond are offered; there are volunteer opportunities available as well.

Be sure to check out Swampy, the station's first and oldest male in a large enclosure at the back of the center, whose penis fell off from mating with too many females. Thanks to him the scientists know to take it easier on future breeders so that they don't encounter the same stubby fate.