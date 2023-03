These wonderful botanical gardens have well-maintained trails through 40 acres of protected forest, extending up a hillside known as Carambola Mountain. It’s about 1km to the summit, where you can see all the way to Utila on a clear day. Along the trail you’ll encounter dozens of native species, including orchids, spice plants, medicinal plants and fruit trees.

You’ll also pass Iguana Wall, a cliff favored by iguanas and parrots. Reservations are required for guided tours (L350).