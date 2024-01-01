Utila Town's privately run beach is a small strip of white sand, a few lounge chairs, some shady palms and a lively bar. You can take a dip here, but the water is shallow and too full of sea grass for swimming or snorkeling, Turn right from the harbor and head to the very end of Main St.
Bando Beach
Utila
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.69 MILES
The park’s first trail is still a favorite, with a moderately difficult three-hour hike to Cascada Zacate. You’ll hear the falls before you see them; they…
26.93 MILES
These wonderful botanical gardens have well-maintained trails through 40 acres of protected forest, extending up a hillside known as Carambola Mountain…
Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center
0.68 MILES
This center studies whale sharks and monitors the coral reef. It offers regular snorkeling trips to track down whale sharks and spear invasive lion fish…
21.95 MILES
Parque Swinford is a lush, tropical botanical oasis in the heart of La Ceiba, complete with a restored train carriage from the area’s railway heyday.
Iguana Research & Breeding Station
1.1 MILES
Up the hill from the town center, this great place studies and protects the highly endangered Utila iguana (Ctenosaura bakeri), which is known locally as …
22.05 MILES
The city's most recognizable building, this imposing structure on the Parque Central dates from the early 20th century.
