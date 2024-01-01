Bando Beach

Utila

LoginSave

Utila Town's privately run beach is a small strip of white sand, a few lounge chairs, some shady palms and a lively bar. You can take a dip here, but the water is shallow and too full of sea grass for swimming or snorkeling, Turn right from the harbor and head to the very end of Main St.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cascada Zacate

    Cascada Zacate

    28.69 MILES

    The park’s first trail is still a favorite, with a moderately difficult three-hour hike to Cascada Zacate. You’ll hear the falls before you see them; they…

  • Carambola Botanical Gardens

    Carambola Botanical Gardens

    26.93 MILES

    These wonderful botanical gardens have well-maintained trails through 40 acres of protected forest, extending up a hillside known as Carambola Mountain…

  • Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center

    Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center

    0.68 MILES

    This center studies whale sharks and monitors the coral reef. It offers regular snorkeling trips to track down whale sharks and spear invasive lion fish…

  • Parque Swinford

    Parque Swinford

    21.95 MILES

    Parque Swinford is a lush, tropical botanical oasis in the heart of La Ceiba, complete with a restored train carriage from the area’s railway heyday.

  • Iguana Research & Breeding Station

    Iguana Research & Breeding Station

    1.1 MILES

    Up the hill from the town center, this great place studies and protects the highly endangered Utila iguana (Ctenosaura bakeri), which is known locally as …

  • Catedral de San Isidro

    Catedral de San Isidro

    22.05 MILES

    The city's most recognizable building, this imposing structure on the Parque Central dates from the early 20th century.

View more attractions

Nearby Utila attractions

1. Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center

0.68 MILES

This center studies whale sharks and monitors the coral reef. It offers regular snorkeling trips to track down whale sharks and spear invasive lion fish…

2. Iguana Research & Breeding Station

1.1 MILES

Up the hill from the town center, this great place studies and protects the highly endangered Utila iguana (Ctenosaura bakeri), which is known locally as …

3. Parque Swinford

21.95 MILES

Parque Swinford is a lush, tropical botanical oasis in the heart of La Ceiba, complete with a restored train carriage from the area’s railway heyday.

4. Catedral de San Isidro

22.05 MILES

The city's most recognizable building, this imposing structure on the Parque Central dates from the early 20th century.

5. Carambola Botanical Gardens

26.93 MILES

These wonderful botanical gardens have well-maintained trails through 40 acres of protected forest, extending up a hillside known as Carambola Mountain…

6. Cascada Zacate

28.69 MILES

The park’s first trail is still a favorite, with a moderately difficult three-hour hike to Cascada Zacate. You’ll hear the falls before you see them; they…