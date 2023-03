The park’s first trail is still a favorite, with a moderately difficult three-hour hike to Cascada Zacate. You’ll hear the falls before you see them; they're actually also known as Cascada Ruidoso, or ‘noisy falls.’ When the water is high, it thunders through a narrow chasm, throwing up a thick cloud of vapor.

The pool at the base is enticing, but a community downstream uses the water for drinking so swimming is not allowed.