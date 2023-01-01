Museo para la Identidad Nacional

Visitors learn about the Mayas at the Museum of National Identity in Tegucigalpa on December 14, 2012. The beginning of a new Mayan era on December 21 will be marked with celebrations throughout southern Mexico and Central America. Honduras is one of five countries preparing to observe the date, which marks the end of a more than 5,000-year era, according to the Mayan "Long Count" calendar, which began in 3114 BC. AFP PHOTO/Orlando SIERRA (Photo credit should read ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP/Getty Images

If you hit only one sight in Tegus, head here. The museum is housed in the gorgeously renovated 19th-century former Palace of Ministries. It's a superb overview of the nation's history and identity through modern exhibits. Displays are in Spanish, but there are free tours in English by excellent guides four times a day (also ask for French or German tours).

Other great features include a virtual video tour of Copan four times daily and free 2pm movies on various themes every Saturday (hint: June is all about gay pride).

