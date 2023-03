This small hilltop park 6km from downtown has busy walking trails, but the main reason to visit is to stand at the feet of the approximately 20m high El Cristo del Picacho (entry L10) that you may have seen lit up, hovering high above the city at night. There are sweeping views over the city from up here.

Getting here is a little complicated without your own car. A round-trip taxi will cost L400 to L500.