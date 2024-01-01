This monument to Latin America's great liberator straddles a busy junction in Tegucigalpa's well-to-do Colonia Palmira area.
Monumento a Simón Bolívar
Tegucigalpa
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo para la Identidad Nacional
1.51 MILES
If you hit only one sight in Tegus, head here. The museum is housed in the gorgeously renovated 19th-century former Palace of Ministries. It's a superb…
7.92 MILES
A short distance northeast of the capital, Parque Nacional La Tigra covers 238 sq km of rugged forest, with cloud forest and dry pine forest, numerous…
Parque Naciones Unidas El Picacho
2.51 MILES
This small hilltop park 6km from downtown has busy walking trails, but the main reason to visit is to stand at the feet of the approximately 20m high El…
1.27 MILES
At the center of the city is the Plaza Morazán, often called Parque Central by locals – this is Tegucigalpa's hub. A statue of former president Francisco…
Centro de la Cultura Garinagu de Honduras
1.26 MILES
It's well worth dropping by this cultural center, and situated right on the Parque Morazán, which is handicrafts, clothing and tools on display, as well…
2.46 MILES
The most important church in Tegucigalpa – and therefore in Honduras – is this neo-Gothic basílica. La Virgen de Suyapa is the patron saint of Honduras;…
1.41 MILES
This striking church, which dominates an otherwise unremarkable plaza, has some attractive religious art. Its facade contains figures representing the…
1.27 MILES
In 1847, the convent of La Merced was converted to house Honduras' first university; the country's national gallery was established there in 1996, but…
