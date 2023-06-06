Tegucigalpa

Catholics participate in a dawn to celebrate the 270th anniversary of the Suyapa Virgin, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on February 2, 2017. .At least two million of people came to see the Suyapa Virgin to find the love, faith and confidence. / AFP / ORLANDO SIERRA (Photo credit should read ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP/Getty Images

Overview

Ringed by forested hills in a highland valley, sprawling Tegucigalpa enjoys a relatively fresh, mild climate and a spectacular setting. It's a bustling and dynamic place, but one that many travelers minimize their time in or skip over entirely. This is a shame as Tegus (as all locals call it) is a fascinating place, with some good museums, restaurants and the air of a place on the up. Keep your ear to the ground and you'll discover a dynamic young urban scene led by emerging artists, musicians, DJs and designers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Visitors learn about the Mayas at the Museum of National Identity in Tegucigalpa on December 14, 2012. The beginning of a new Mayan era on December 21 will be marked with celebrations throughout southern Mexico and Central America. Honduras is one of five countries preparing to observe the date, which marks the end of a more than 5,000-year era, according to the Mayan "Long Count" calendar, which began in 3114 BC. AFP PHOTO/Orlando SIERRA (Photo credit should read ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

    Museo para la Identidad Nacional

    Tegucigalpa

    If you hit only one sight in Tegus, head here. The museum is housed in the gorgeously renovated 19th-century former Palace of Ministries. It's a superb…

  • Parque Naciones Unidas El Picacho

    Parque Naciones Unidas El Picacho

    Tegucigalpa

    This small hilltop park 6km from downtown has busy walking trails, but the main reason to visit is to stand at the feet of the approximately 20m high El…

  • Plaza Morazán

    Plaza Morazán

    Tegucigalpa

    At the center of the city is the Plaza Morazán, often called Parque Central by locals – this is Tegucigalpa's hub. A statue of former president Francisco…

  • Centro de la Cultura Garinagu de Honduras

    Centro de la Cultura Garinagu de Honduras

    Tegucigalpa

    It's well worth dropping by this cultural center, and situated right on the Parque Morazán, which is handicrafts, clothing and tools on display, as well…

  • Basílica de Suyapa

    Basílica de Suyapa

    Tegucigalpa

    The most important church in Tegucigalpa – and therefore in Honduras – is this neo-Gothic basílica. La Virgen de Suyapa is the patron saint of Honduras;…

  • Iglesia Los Dolores

    Iglesia Los Dolores

    Tegucigalpa

    This striking church, which dominates an otherwise unremarkable plaza, has some attractive religious art. Its facade contains figures representing the…

  • Iglesia La Merced

    Iglesia La Merced

    Tegucigalpa

    In 1847, the convent of La Merced was converted to house Honduras' first university; the country's national gallery was established there in 1996, but…

  • Palacio Legislativo

    Palacio Legislativo

    Tegucigalpa

    This unusual modern building on stilts (next door to the Parque La Merced) is the Palacio Legislativo, where congress meets. It was here in December 2009…

View more attractions

