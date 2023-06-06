Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
AFP/Getty Images
Ringed by forested hills in a highland valley, sprawling Tegucigalpa enjoys a relatively fresh, mild climate and a spectacular setting. It's a bustling and dynamic place, but one that many travelers minimize their time in or skip over entirely. This is a shame as Tegus (as all locals call it) is a fascinating place, with some good museums, restaurants and the air of a place on the up. Keep your ear to the ground and you'll discover a dynamic young urban scene led by emerging artists, musicians, DJs and designers.
Museo para la Identidad Nacional
Tegucigalpa
If you hit only one sight in Tegus, head here. The museum is housed in the gorgeously renovated 19th-century former Palace of Ministries. It's a superb…
Parque Naciones Unidas El Picacho
Tegucigalpa
This small hilltop park 6km from downtown has busy walking trails, but the main reason to visit is to stand at the feet of the approximately 20m high El…
Tegucigalpa
At the center of the city is the Plaza Morazán, often called Parque Central by locals – this is Tegucigalpa's hub. A statue of former president Francisco…
Centro de la Cultura Garinagu de Honduras
Tegucigalpa
It's well worth dropping by this cultural center, and situated right on the Parque Morazán, which is handicrafts, clothing and tools on display, as well…
Tegucigalpa
The most important church in Tegucigalpa – and therefore in Honduras – is this neo-Gothic basílica. La Virgen de Suyapa is the patron saint of Honduras;…
Tegucigalpa
This striking church, which dominates an otherwise unremarkable plaza, has some attractive religious art. Its facade contains figures representing the…
Tegucigalpa
In 1847, the convent of La Merced was converted to house Honduras' first university; the country's national gallery was established there in 1996, but…
Tegucigalpa
This unusual modern building on stilts (next door to the Parque La Merced) is the Palacio Legislativo, where congress meets. It was here in December 2009…
in partnership with getyourguide