Utila

Diver over Coral Reef, Utila, Caribbean Sea, Honduras

Getty Images/WaterFrame RM

Overview

Honduras' most popular backpacker haunt, little Utila is also one of the cheapest places in the world to learn how to dive. You'll meet people here daily who came to get certified, went home, sold all their stuff and came back on a one-way ticket. Utila's sublime tropical beauty and chilled-out vibe makes it hard to not to entertain that idea yourself at least once.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Iguana Research & Breeding Station

    Iguana Research & Breeding Station

    Utila

    Up the hill from the town center, this great place studies and protects the highly endangered Utila iguana (Ctenosaura bakeri), which is known locally as …

  • Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center

    Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center

    Utila

    This center studies whale sharks and monitors the coral reef. It offers regular snorkeling trips to track down whale sharks and spear invasive lion fish…

  • Bando Beach

    Bando Beach

    Utila

    Utila Town's privately run beach is a small strip of white sand, a few lounge chairs, some shady palms and a lively bar. You can take a dip here, but the…

