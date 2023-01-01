One of the largest tropical botanical gardens in the world, the Lancetilla Botanical Garden & Research Center spans 1680 hectares and has 1200 species of plants from four continents. Well-marked trails wind through the main garden and arboretum areas; guided tours (in Spanish only) are available for L100 per hour. It takes around an hour to walk the whole loop.

The garden has hundreds of bird species – migratory species are present from November to February – and generates 60% of Tela’s fresh water.

To get here, hire a taxi from Tela and set a time for the driver to return and pick you up. To ensure they come back to get you, pay the full fare on the ride back to Tela. The return trip should cost around L230.