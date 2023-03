Rivers entering the Punta Izopo Wildlife Refuge spread out into a network of canals that channel through the tangle of mangrove forest. Monkeys, turtles and even crocodiles live here, as well as many species of birds. Gliding silently through the mangrove canals, you can often get close to many forms of wildlife.

Tela tour agencies organize kayak trips to Punta Izopo. Alternatively, you can set up a kayak trip yourself in the village of El Triunfo de la Cruz.