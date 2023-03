This national park a half-hour boat ride from Tela has several white-sand beaches, including the pretty Playa Cocalito. Offshore coral reefs make for reasonable snorkeling, and howler monkeys, boa constrictors, toucans and very shy jaguars live in the forest. You can arrange day trips, which include hiking, snorkeling and hanging out on the beach. Tela's travel agencies run tours here.

You can also hire a boat from the Garifuna village of Miami if you're good at haggling in Spanish.