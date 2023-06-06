Bay Islands

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Diver and large Gorgonia, Roatan, Caribbean Sea, Honduras

Getty Images/WaterFrame RM

Overview

Spectacular diving and snorkeling draws visitors from around the world to the three Bay Islands (Islas de la Bahía) – Roatán, Utila and Guanaja – located between 15-30 miles (25-50km) off the north coast of Honduras. Their reefs are part of the second-largest barrier reef in the world, and teem with fish, coral, sponges, rays, sea turtles and even whale sharks.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Coral reefs off the coast of Roatan,Honduras; Shutterstock ID 63362152; Your name (First / Last): William Broich; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Honduras

    Roatán Marine Park

    Roatán

    Originally set up in 2005 with the aim of protecting the reef system around the West End and Sandy Bay, the Roatán Marine Park now covers the whole island…

  • Iguana Research & Breeding Station

    Iguana Research & Breeding Station

    Utila

    Up the hill from the town center, this great place studies and protects the highly endangered Utila iguana (Ctenosaura bakeri), which is known locally as …

  • Carambola Botanical Gardens

    Carambola Botanical Gardens

    Roatán

    These wonderful botanical gardens have well-maintained trails through 40 acres of protected forest, extending up a hillside known as Carambola Mountain…

  • Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center

    Whale Shark & Oceanic Research Center

    Utila

    This center studies whale sharks and monitors the coral reef. It offers regular snorkeling trips to track down whale sharks and spear invasive lion fish…

  • Arch’s Iguana Farm

    Arch’s Iguana Farm

    Roatán

    The impressive Arch’s Iguana Farm in French Cay is just outside of town. Less a farm than the house of a serious iguana lover, it has iguanas pretty much…

  • Bando Beach

    Bando Beach

    Utila

    Utila Town's privately run beach is a small strip of white sand, a few lounge chairs, some shady palms and a lively bar. You can take a dip here, but the…

View more attractions

Go Beyond

Bay Islands and beyond

Beyond Bay Islands