Roatán

Overview

Roatán is the largest and most developed of the Bay Islands. Long and thin (31 miles (50km) long, but only 1.2 miles (2km) to 2.5 miles (4km) wide), the island is (like neighboring Utila) a diving and snorkeling paradise – virtually its entire coastline is fringed by an astonishingly diverse coral reef teeming with tropical fish. On land, exquisite white-sand beaches like West Bay, a mountainous interior of pine-forested hills and the remote wild east of the island (once a pirate hangout) beg to be explored.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Roatán Marine Park

    Roatán

    Originally set up in 2005 with the aim of protecting the reef system around the West End and Sandy Bay, the Roatán Marine Park now covers the whole island…

  • Carambola Botanical Gardens

    Carambola Botanical Gardens

    Roatán

    These wonderful botanical gardens have well-maintained trails through 40 acres of protected forest, extending up a hillside known as Carambola Mountain…

  • Arch’s Iguana Farm

    Arch’s Iguana Farm

    Roatán

    The impressive Arch’s Iguana Farm in French Cay is just outside of town. Less a farm than the house of a serious iguana lover, it has iguanas pretty much…

