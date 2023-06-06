Overview

Roatán is the largest and most developed of the Bay Islands. Long and thin (31 miles (50km) long, but only 1.2 miles (2km) to 2.5 miles (4km) wide), the island is (like neighboring Utila) a diving and snorkeling paradise – virtually its entire coastline is fringed by an astonishingly diverse coral reef teeming with tropical fish. On land, exquisite white-sand beaches like West Bay, a mountainous interior of pine-forested hills and the remote wild east of the island (once a pirate hangout) beg to be explored.