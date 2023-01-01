Originally set up in 2005 with the aim of protecting the reef system around the West End and Sandy Bay, the Roatán Marine Park now covers the whole island. This nonprofit organization campaigns strongly to conserve the marine environment – Roatán's reefs are under enormous pressure, both from construction and the sheer amount of visitors. Four boats patrol the shoreline; people fishing illegally (using nets, harpoons or traps) have been jailed.

The park office rents out snorkeling equipment (L120 per day).