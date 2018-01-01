2-Day Tour: Auto Safari Chapín Zoo and Monterrico Black Sand Beach from Guatemala City or Antigua

Day 1: Auto Safari Chapín 08:00 AM: Departure from your hotel in Guatemala City or Antigua to Auto Safari Chapín. We will enter by car to the facilities and will see the animals up close. During the tour you will pass by several "enclosures" divided by semi-natural fences and doors that are open for several towers located in the park. The park has a total of 14 venues, one of which is a sitting area where you can get off your vehicle, enjoy refreshments, and see the animals from platforms or viewpoints. The entire tour takes about 1 hour and a half approximately.After the tour time for lunch at the restaurant of the park. You will have time to relax and enjoy of the swimming pool located in front of the restaurant. In the afternoon transfer to your hotel in Monterrico beach. Overnight: Dos Mundos or similar in Monterrico Day 2: Monterrico After breakfast, visit a “tortugario” (see turtle conservation). Here you can see the efforts for the preservation of the different species of sea turtles including white ridley and baule. In November massive releases of hatch-lings turtles are made. You can also see different reproduction projects of species such as the green iguana and alligator. Time on your own at Monterrico. The town is known for its volcanic black sand beaches and annual influx of sea turtles. During your stay you can watch birds, and other emblematic fauna. Enjoy of the laid-back atmosphere of the area, take a bath, relax and enjoy. In the afternoon relax on the way back to Guatemala City.