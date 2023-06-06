Lago de Atitlán

Two Volcanoes, Lake Atitlan, Guatemala

Lago de Atitlán leaves even the most seasoned travelers marveling. Fishers ply the lake's aquamarine surface. Fertile hills dot the landscape, and over everything looms the volcanoes, permeating the entire area with unique and striking beauty. It never looks the same twice. No wonder many have fallen in love with the place and made their homes here.

  • Reserva Natural Atitlán

    Reserva Natural Atitlán

    Panajachel

    A former coffee plantation being reclaimed by natural vegetation, this reserve is 200m past the Hotel Atitlán on the northern outskirts of town. It makes…

  • La Galería

    La Galería

    Panajachel

    Overflowing with art by Guatemalan painters and sculptors, this gallery functions as both an exhibit space and cultural center, hosting lectures, films…

  • Casa Cakchiquel

    Casa Cakchiquel

    Panajachel

    Pana's cultural center started life as one of the first hotels on the lake, built by a Swedish countess in 1948. Now it holds a radio station, Japanese…

  • Iximché Archaeological Site

    Iximché Archaeological Site

    Lago de Atitlán

    The remnants of the Kaqchiquels’ 15th-century capital stand some 15km due east of Lago de Atitlán. The ‘palaces’ and temples uncovered here are modest in…

  • Museo Lacustre Atitlán

    Museo Lacustre Atitlán

    Panajachel

    Inside the Hotel Posada de Don Rodrigo, this museum has displays on the history of the Atitlán region and the volcanic eruptions that created its…

  • Museo Tz'unun 'Ya

    Museo Tz'unun 'Ya

    San Pedro La Laguna

    This museum focuses on the history of the Tz'utujil people and geology of the region, with a film on the formation of the lake and an interesting gallery…

  • Iglesia San Francisco

    Iglesia San Francisco

    Panajachel

    The colonial-era church is the heart of old Panajachel. Its extremely broad stone facade, with four tiers of windows between double columns, resembles a…

  • Cerro Tzankujil

    Cerro Tzankujil

    San Marcos La Laguna

    This nature reserve is on a sacred hill west of San Marcos village. Well-maintained pebbly trails lead to swimming areas with shelters by the bank and a…

Wildlife & Nature

Guatemala for first-timers

Oct 18, 2019 • 5 min read

