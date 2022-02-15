San Marcos La Laguna

The sun rises in San Marcos on Lake Atitlan.

One of the prettiest of the lakeside villages, San Marcos La Laguna lives a double life. The mostly Maya community occupies the higher ground, while expats and visitors cover a flat jungly patch toward the shoreline with paths snaking through banana, coffee and avocado trees. The two converge under the spreading matapalo (strangler fig) tree of the central plaza.

  • Cerro Tzankujil

    Cerro Tzankujil

    San Marcos La Laguna

    This nature reserve is on a sacred hill west of San Marcos village. Well-maintained pebbly trails lead to swimming areas with shelters by the bank and a…

