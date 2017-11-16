Welcome to Guatemala
Mysterious and often challenging, Central America’s most diverse country offers landscapes and experiences that have been captivating travelers for centuries.
Colonial Grandeur
Say what you like about the Spanish in Latin America, but you have to agree that they left behind some stunning architecture. From Antigua’s crumbling ruins to the stately cathedral in Guatemala City’s central plaza, there are plenty of opportunities to get snap-happy. In even the smallest towns you can find picturesque buildings – the small coastal town of Retalhuleu, for instance, has a charming central plaza – while larger coffee-boom towns such as Cobán and Quetzaltenango maintain vestiges of their glory days in their cathedrals, town halls and other public buildings.
The Timeless Maya
While many ask whatever happened to the Maya, the simple answer is nothing – they’re still here, and some traditions continue to thrive. If you’re interested in archaeology, the must-see sites include Tikal, Copán (in Honduras), and Guatemala City’s superb selection of museums.Living Maya culture can be witnessed in its 'pure' form in towns such as Rabinal and sacred sites such as Laguna Chicabal. And the Maya themselves? Well, they’re everywhere. But the most traditional villages are in the highlands – the Ixil Triangle is a good place to start.
Adventure Awaits
Active souls tend to find their agenda very full once they get to Guatemala. Stunning trekking routes through the jungles and up volcanoes, world-class white-water rafting, miles of caves to explore, and what seems like a zip line strung between every two trees in the country are just the beginning. Like to take things up a notch? How about paragliding into a volcanic crater at Lago de Atitlán? Or scuba diving in the same place? You might even luck onto some good swell on the Pacific coast. Or you could just find a hammock and languidly consider your options. Your call.
Natural Highs
With not even 2% of its landmass urbanized, it’s not surprising that Guatemala offers some superb natural scenery. National parks are few but impressive, particularly in the Petén region, and the lush canyons of the Río Dulce make for an unforgettable boat ride. The natural beauty of the volcano-ringed Lago de Atitlán has been captivating travelers for centuries, while the Verapaces are riddled with more caves than a spelunker could explore in a lifetime, and the swimming hole that launched a thousand postcards, Semuc Champey, just has to be seen to be believed.
Tikal Day Trip by Air from Guatemala City with Lunch
Enjoy a scenic flight from Guatemala City to the Mayan ruins of Tikal on this exciting day trip! Visit the incredible archeological site of Tikal, located in the Guatemalan jungle, and experience the history, culture, beauty and nature of Guatemala.After pickup from your Guatemala City hotel in the morning, head to airport, hop on a small plane, and set off toward the town of Flores in northern Guatemala! When you arrive, you'll be driven to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Tikal National Park (Parque Nacional Tikal). With an area of more than 341 square miles (550 sq km), this national park is home to thousands of separate ruin structures scattered around, each full of intriguing history.Follow your expert guide through these Mayan ruins and visit the Central Acropolis, a maze of courtyards and small temples, before continuing to Complex Q and R, where you'll see twin pyramid complexes with altars set in front of the temples. Visit the massive Temple I (also known as the Temple of the Grand Jaguar), built to honor and bury King Moon Double Comb. This 144-foot (44-meter) temple encloses three rooms with outside stairs leading to the top of the steep temple. Walk a short distance to the equally beautiful Temple II, the Temple of the Masks. After your tour, enjoy a delicious lunch before taking some time on your town to explore the ruins at your leisure. Then, head back to the Flores airport to begin your transfer back to Guatemala City.
Tikal Day Trip from San Ignacio
Grab your passport, and meet your local guide upon pickup from your San Ignacio hotel in the morning. Your tour begins with an approximate 1.5-hour drive to Tikal National Park, located in Guatemala. Aboard your comfortable coach you'll cross over the border hassle-free.The ruins of more than 3,000 palaces, temples, ceremonial platforms, ball courts, and plazas dot this UNESCO World Heritage Site that once served as a religious, social, and political hub for the Mayan people. Throughout your visit, your guide shares historical background on the ancient kingdom. Head to Complex Q and R, where you'll see twin pyramids with altars set in front of the temples. Visit the Central Acropolis, a maze of courtyards and smaller temples. Gaze in awe at the Great Plaza, and see the Temple of the Grand Jaguar, which was built to honor and bury King Moon Double Comb. Here, three rooms are located inside the 144-foot (44-meter) temple. Take in the sight of Temple IV (the Double Head Serpent), Tikal’s tallest structure at 212 feet (64 meters) high. The intriguing Temple II, commonly known as the Temple of the Masks, also sits in this part of the park near the Great Plaza.Enjoy a delicious lunch in Tikal National Park before you explore the ruins on your own. Afterward, your guide transports you back to Belize with drop-off at your hotel in San Ignacio.
Tikal Day Trip by Air from Antigua with Lunch
Fly from Antigua to the Mayan ruins of Tikal on this exciting day trip! Experience the history, culture, beauty and nature of Guatemala while visiting the incredible archeological site of Tikal, located in the Guatemalan jungle. You'll be picked up from your Antigua hotel in the morning and taken to the Guatemala City airport to begin your day trip. Hop on a plane and set off toward the town of Flores in northern Guatemala. Once you land, you'll be driven to Tikal National Park (Parque Nacional Tikal), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With an area of more than 341 square miles (550 sq km), this national park contains thousands of separate ruin structures scattered around, each full of fascinating history.Visit the Mayan ruins with your expert guide and explore everything from the Central Acropolis, a maze of courtyards and small temples, to Complex Q and R, where you'll see twin pyramid complexes with altars set in front of the temples. Visit the massive Temple I, the Temple of the Grand Jaguar. Built to honor and bury King Moon Double Comb, the 144-foot (44-meter) temple is a small enclosure of three rooms with outside stairs leading to the top of the steep temple. Across the way, visit the equally beautiful Temple II, the Temple of the Masks.Next, enjoy a delicious lunch at Tikal National Park before having some free time to explore the ruins on your own. Then, head back to the Flores airport to begin your transfer back to Antigua.
Tikal Day Tour from Flores
Located in the heart of the Guatemalan jungle, the ruins of Tikal stand amid Tikal National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This ancient city is considered one of the largest and most monumental of all sites discovered in the Mayan world.After airport or hotel pickup, you’ll be transferred to Tikal to begin your full-day tour of the archeological ruins. Follow your guide as you explore the 341-square-mile (550-square-km) park, which contains thousands of separate Mayan structures. Visit the Central Acropolis—a maze of courtyards and small temples—and walk to the twin pyramids of Complex Q and R, where you'll find fascinating altars in front of the temples. Learn about the impressive Temple I, the Temple of the Grand Jaguar, built to honor and bury a Mayan king. View the 144-foot (44-meter) temple, which encompasses three rooms and contains a steep stairway leading to its peak. Marvel at the neighboring Temple II, the Temple of the Masks, which proves equally stunning.Your guide will share knowledge about the Mayan civilization and the significance of each structure as you enjoy the natural surroundings. Keep an eye out for birds and other wildlife that inhabit the magnificent rainforest.Next, eat a delicious lunch at Tikal National Park before having some free time to explore the ruins on your own. In the late afternoon you’ll be transferred to the airport or your hotel.
Lake Atitlán Sightseeing Cruise with Transport from Antigua
Discover the majestic beauty of Guatemala’s Lago de Atitlán (Lake Atitlan) on a sightseeing cruise! Depart from your hotel in Antigua and spend the day out on the water with your expert local guide, enjoying the lake's gorgeous volcanic setting! From Antigua, venture northwest to the town of Panajachel, located on the northeastern shore of the lake. Board the cruise and set out on the water, admiring the scenic landscape surrounding the lake. Lago de Atitlán originated from a massive eruption of Los Chocoyos volcano. Thousands of years later, smaller volcanoes rose out of the lake's waters, forming the lake’s stunning setting. The three volcanoes – Volcan San Pedro, Volcan Atitlan and Volcan Toliman – all reach heights above 9,000 feet (3,000 meters) and create a dramatic vista that adds to the lake’s natural beauty. Glide across the lake toward the colorful village of Santiago de Atitlan. Hop ashore here to see how the local Tzutujil Maya people live in the lakeside village. Visit the main street filled with shops selling everything from oil paintings to woven baskets, and then re-board your boat for the cruise back to Panajachel. When you reach Panajachel, spend some time in town exploring Santander Street, the town’s main strip, filled with shops, craft stands and restaurants. Enjoy a delicious lunch at a nearby restaurant (own expense) and browse through the various shops and craft stalls before being transported back to your Antigua hotel.
Pacaya Volcano Day Trip from Antigua
Discover the beauty of the Pacaya Volcano on this day trip from Antigua. Standing over 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) above sea level, Pacaya is considered Guatemala's most active volcano. After pickup from your Antigua hotel, head about 15 miles (25 km) southeast to begin your day trip to the Pacaya Volcano!Once you reach the base of Pacaya, begin your 2.5-hour hike up the volcano with your expert guide. Enjoy a mild walk to a viewing spot at the lagoon of Calderas and take in panoramic views of the Agua, Fuego and Acatenango volcanoes. Continue toward the top as you learn about the history of this active volcano and see unique volcanic vegetation along the way. Arrive at a plateau along the trail, where you'll see the main crater of the volcano and marvel at incredible views of the Guatemala landscape. For safety reasons, you won't actually visit the crater, but you will get to see red-hot lava flowing and a few steam baths created by the heat of Pacaya. Spend time relaxing here and admiring gorgeous views of the land below before hiking back to the base of the volcano.