It’s easy to feel like an intrepid explorer in Belize, thanks to this small but mighty Central American country’s abundance of jungles, waterfalls, caves and archeological sites.

Belize brims with opportunities to get close to nature, to the tune of 17 national parks, three nature reserves, five natural monuments, seven wildlife sanctuaries, 16 forest reserves, eight marine reserves, seven bird sanctuaries and various private reserves...all in an area only a little bigger than the state of New Jersey. Guiding you through these ecological riches are numerous hiking trails that crisscross the jungle.

Is hiking difficult in Belize? Overall, no – you’ll easily find an excursion suitable for your level of comfort. Still, it helps to come prepared. Sturdy shoes with a good tread are a must, especially during the rainy season, when some trails can get slippery. Since you’ll find many a critter slithering or crawling on the ground, closed shoes usually are the better option. You’ll also need plenty of water and bug repellent, while binoculars are highly recommended if you want to view the wildlife.

So which are the top hikes in Belize? Here are six of the best.

Victoria Peak, Belize. Vladislav T Jirousek/Shutterstock

1. Victoria Peak Trail

Best multiday hike

Distance: 34 miles round trip

Time commitment: 3–4 days

Difficulty: challenging



At 3675ft, Victoria Peak is the second-highest mountain in Belize. It’s located in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary in the Stann Creek District – and the opportunity to see an abundance of wildlife, including jaguars, makes this climb a Belizean bucket-list item. Anyone who sets out on this adventure should be experienced and fit, and it’s recommended that you space the adventure over at least 3 or 4 days.

The hike starts at the park headquarters, following a relatively flat dirt road to an ATV-accessible picnic spot/campground around 8 miles away on the banks of the Sittee River. Then, it’s a little less than 4 miles through the jungle along increasingly steep terrain to KM19, where most people camp for the night. The next leg is the climb to the summit and back; as you climb higher, the trees make way for smaller plants. There’s a section just before the summit where you’ll need to use ropes and harnesses. For the descent, you can camp at KM19 again or push through to the starting point.

Planning tips: You must do the Victoria Peak hike in Belize accompanied by a licensed guide. In addition, you can only set out between February 1 and May 31, during the dry season. Book in advance with the Belize Audubon Society.

2. Ben’s Bluff Trail

Best hike for views – without the exertion

Distance: 2.5 miles round trip

Time commitment: 1–2 hours

Difficulty: moderate

If you want views of the Stann Creek District without the exertion of the Victoria Peak hike, Ben’s Bluff trail, also located in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, makes for a great alternative.

The easy first part of the hike takes you to a small waterfall where you can swim. After that, a narrow trail leads up to Ben’s Bluff, where good views are your reward. Though most of the trail is covered by tree canopy, the path is cleared, making for a comfortable walk. Still, things can get muddy, especially in the rainy season, and you’re unlikely to see much wildlife other than birds and small reptiles.

Planning tip: Unlike the Victoria Peak route, Ben’s Bluff is open year-round.

A beach on San Pedro Island, Belise. Bkamprath/Getty Images

3. San Pedro Reef and Village Areas Walk

Best beach hike

Distance: 6 miles round trip

Time commitment: 2 hours

Difficulty: easy



Belize jungle treks may get all the attention, but don’t forget that this country also has some seriously excellent beaches. An easy but very satisfying beach walk takes you along the eastern coast of Ambergris Caye, between the Belize Barrier Reef area at the southern tip of the island and the town of San Pedro.

The walk is mainly on compact sand, with some grassy areas in between. Windswept palms and ocean views feature all along the way.

Planning tip: As with any hike, you should always set out with plenty of water. But if you get thirsty, there’s no shortage of beach bars along Ambergris Caye’s shores for refueling.

Antelope Falls, Mayflower Bocawina National Park, Belize. Minden Pictures/Getty Images

4. Antelope Falls

Best hike for waterfalls

Distance: 2.25 miles round trip

Time commitment: 1–1.5 hours

Difficulty: challenging



With its blue-green streams and waterfalls in a dense jungle, Mayflower Bocawina National Park near Dangriga might be the most beautiful place to hike in all of Belize. Here, you have a very good chance of spotting spider monkeys, howler monkeys, tapirs, ocelots and (if you’re very lucky) a jaguar.

The Antelope Falls trail starts out fairly easy, as you follow a wide path. Near the start of the trail, you’ll pass the Maintzunun ruins, consisting of an unexcavated mound. As you go along, the path gets steadily steeper in between flat stretches. Just when you think it’s not as bad as you expected, you’ll reach the approximate halfway point – and find yourself grabbing onto tree roots and support ropes to help you up.

When you reach the top of the falls, which cascade down about 1000ft, take a few minutes to catch your breath and admire the views. Then continue for another couple of minutes to a beautiful pool for a swim before heading back down.

The Mask Temple at the Lamanai Archeological Reserve, Belize. Johnny Habell/Shutterstock

5. Lamanai Ruins

Best hike for history lovers

Distance: 1-mile loop

Time commitment: 20–25 minutes

Difficulty: moderate



The Lamanai Archeological Reserve in the Orange Walk District is a Mayan site dating back to around the 16th century. It’s located on the banks of the New River and can be reached by road or speedboat.

While you can complete the loop around the site in less than half an hour, we recommend taking your time to explore the ruins themselves and do some bird-watching. You may also spot monkeys and other creatures, in addition to remarkable Maya sculptures.

Planning tip: The terrain is flat, though stone steps by the ruins can be hard on your knees and leg muscles.

6. Crystal Cave Trail

Best hike for caves

Distance: 0.5 miles each way

Time commitment: up to 1 hour each way

Difficulty: challenging

One of the best hiking tours in Belize is the Crystal Cave trail in St Herman’s Blue Hole National Park in the Cayo District. You can book this guided tour with one of several reliable local companies (Upside Down Tours is a solid choice).

The hiking part of the excursion involves a strenuous uphill climb through the forest, which takes between 45 minutes and an hour. At the Crystal Cave entrance, you’ll rappel some 15 feet down into the opening (the tour company will supply the gear you need for this), which is known locally as Mountain Cow Cave. From there, your guide will lead you deeper underground to check out the artifacts and relics left behind by the ancient Maya, including the skeletal remains of sacrificial victims. The stalactites and stalagmites are something to behold, too.

Planning tip: Exploring the cave involves lots of scrambling and crawling along narrow passages, so wear shoes with a good tread – and be prepared to get dirty. The duration of the entire excursion depends on the tour company but will take at least 5 hours.