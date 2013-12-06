Welcome to New Jersey
New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour
Meet your guide in Midtown Manhattan and drive through Times Square, continuing to St Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockefeller Center to see NBC Studios and Radio City Music Hall.The tour continues on Fifth Avenue to Madison Square Park, with great photo ops of the Empire State Building and Flatiron Building.Next, visit the 9/11 Memorial and Trinity Church, the historic church where many people took refuge as the World Trade Center collapsed during the 9/11 attacks.Then venture to the South Street Seaport, a historic district with some of the oldest architecture in downtown Manhattan and the site of New York City’s original port. From Pier 17, board a 1-hour luxury boat cruise that offers spectacular views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Manhattan and New Jersey skylines, Governor’s Island and the Brooklyn Bridge. Enjoy lively narration as you cruise around New York Harbor.After the cruise you will continue uptown to Central Park. Pass by Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center and the Dakota, the apartment building where John Lennon lived, then walk across the street into Central Park to visit the Strawberry Fields memorial to him.Your experienced guide shares informative commentary throughout the day as you hop off the bus to see the sights and get great photos. At the end of this comprehensive 5-hour New York City tour, your guide returns you to your starting point in Midtown.*boat cruise is not included during the off season Jan 1 - April 1, travelers will visit Grand Central Terminal during this time
9/11 Memorial Tour with Statue of Liberty Monument Access
Meet in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District, where you’ll meet your expert local guide to begin your Viator Exclusive tour, available nowhere else. Your morning starts off with a walking tour of Wall Street. Learn about the transformation of New York City from an early Dutch settlement to the financial capital as you pass the New York Stock Exchange, Federal Reserve Bank and other financial and historical institutions.Your Wall Street walking tour leads you to the World Trade Center site, home to the 9/11 Memorial, a monument commemorating the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks of 2001. Walk around to see the enormous reflecting pools and fountains. Your guide will tell you stories of the events, tragedy and heroism of that infamous day.After this sobering and deeply moving experience, your guide will accompany you to the ferry. This Viator Exclusive gives you reserve line access for the ferry to Liberty Island, letting you bypass the long lines. Before sending you off, your guide will provide commentary about the Statue of Liberty, one of America’s greatest symbols of liberty and freedom. Admire views of the amazing New York City skyline as you cruise along New York Harbor. Have your camera ready as you approach Lady Liberty! Arriving at Liberty Island, pick up a handheld audio guide (available in 9 different languages) for your visit. Next, go inside this famed icon with reserved access to the Statue of Liberty’s stone pedestal, designed by famed architect Richard Morris Hunt. The top of the pedestal is roughly half the height of the entire monument, and offers panoramic views of Ellis Island, New York, New Jersey and New York Harbor. Only a limited number of visitors are permitted per day, so be the fortunate one to experience the Statue of Liberty up-close.Your ticket also includes access to the Liberty Island Museum, where you’ll learn about the difficulties and triumphs that France and the US overcame to build this universal symbol of liberty and democracy. The museum also covers how the Statue of Liberty's interpretation has changed since its construction in 1886.Here, your tour concludes and you may choose to stay on the island as long as you wish. On the return ferry, choose to disembark onto Ellis Island, the gateway for 12 million immigrants. End your day with one last view of the beautiful Statue of Liberty before returning to Lower Manhattan by ferry.Please note: This tour does NOT include admission to the 9/11 Museum and Statue of Liberty Crown admission.
Washington DC Day Trip from New York
Beginning in New York heading south, you will pass through the states of New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland before arriving at Capitol Hill. Your tour will begin with a stop to Arlington Cemetery to visit JFK's gravesite. Move further into Washington DC and you'll see the Capitol, Senate and White House, the core of the US government. Your tour of Washington DC continues to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum before visiting the Washington, Lincoln, Vietnam and Korea memorials for exploring and pictures.Late in the afternoon you'll embark on a panoramic city tour before departing Washington DC for an early-evening arrival in New York City.Please Note: This tour is scheduled to stop in front of the White House, the Capitol and the Senate for commentary and picture taking. However please note that sometimes this is not possible due to security issues in Washington. In the event of this occurring, tour will be adjusted accordingly.
Philadelphia and Amish Country Day Trip from NYC
Departing New York City, you'll drive through New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. It's the second largest city on the East Coast, and only 100 miles (160 kilometers) from New York City.Upon arrival in Philadelphia, you will embark on a panoramic tour that includes Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Elsert Alley (the oldest inhabited street in America) and more. Arriving in the historic heart of Philadelphia, you'll visit the famous Liberty Bell and Constitution Square and Hall, symbols of freedom in America.Departing Philadelphia you will see the famous "Rocky Steps" before continuing to Lancaster County. After a break for lunch at the Amish marketplace (lunch not included), you'll have an authentic Amish buggy ride through Amish farm country. During the ride you'll learn how the Amish live without modern technology - no electricity, running water, telephone service or appliances.In the late afternoon your tour heads east for an evening arrival in New York.
The Sopranos Sites Tour
Sopranos fans get a real-life glimpse into the filming locations seen on the HBO series during this 4-hour sightseeing tour from NYC to the New Jersey suburb, where Tony Soprano — a Mafia boss played by James Gandolfini — and his mob buddies spent their days and nights. Hop aboard a comfortable coach in Midtown Manhattan and meet your knowledgeable local guide, an actor who appeared as a stand-in or extra on The Sopranos and shares little-known facts from behind the scenes. Upgrade for priority seating that includes pre-boarding in the first four rows for close access to the guide. Your coach tour begins in New York and starts out with sites from the show's opening credits, including the exit of the Lincoln Tunnel and the Manhattan skyline. Upon arrival in Jersey, your guide points out the Muffler Man, Pizza Land, the Valley Landscape silo, a featured Tudor house, a building in the center of the Meadowlands that Tony often passed, and the ramp to the Pulaski Skyway seen at the end of every episode.Rediscover the inner workings of this fictional New Jersey crime family as you check out recognizable locales such as Barone Sanitation. Sit on the steps of the Skyway Diner where Christopher gets shot. See Big Pussy’s auto body shop, visit the Searchlight Diner where he spoke with the FBI, view the back of his house, and glimpse the batting cages used by him, AJ and Kevin. You’ll also take a peek inside Satin Dolls, aka the Bada Bing bar.Visit locations of majors scenes, from dirty deals to beat-downs, including Carmine’s Funeral Parlor; Party World and Car Wash; La Cibelle’s, used as the locale for Nuovo Vesuvio, Artie Bucco’s restaurant in the show; and St Cecila’s Church (Carmela’s Church), the funeral home used for Carmine’s wake. Additional Sopranos film sites include Father Phil's parish, Harrison High School where AJ dumped pizza boxes into the pool, and Holsten’s — the restaurant where Tony sat during the final scene of the series. Please note that filming locations are subject to change.
New York Departure Shuttle Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Simply book your ride and share spacious shuttles with other travelers. Your driver may make a few stops along the way to pick up fellow passengers en route to JFK, EWR or LGA. Rest assured you will arrive relaxed and on time for your flight. Call ahead to book your return which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You may either show your printed or mobile voucher to your driver upon collection from your hotel. Sit back and enjoy the ride to the airport. Please note: this departure transfer is valid for travel from MANHATTAN HOTELS only. It does not provide transport from private residences, destinations in New Jersey, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, bus stations, train stations or any other airports not listed above.