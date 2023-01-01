Emilio Carranza Memorial

This bizarre snippet of history, emblazoned with an Aztec eagle, juts 10ft out of the ground on the site Mexican pilot Emilio Carranza, attempting to duplicate some of American Charles Lindbergh's aviation feats, died in 1928 with a flashlight in hand, trying to find a place to land among the piney thickets in bad weather. You can begin the hike to the Apple Pie Hill Fire Tower from here.

There are precise directions on the American Legion website, which honors Carranzo every July 12. The Carranza Road is rough going in places, so be forewarned. The site is not marked from the road – keep your eyes peeled.