This 18th-century village is an open-air museum that introduces the bog-iron industry, and also has a nature center. Guided tours ($3) of the central Batsto Mansion take place Wednesday to Sunday only. There's a handy smartphone tour of the grounds: scan the barcode and no human contact required! To get here, take Rte 542 8 miles east from Hammonton.

There are miles of hiking and biking trails that wend around Batsto Lake and connect with longer trails going to Atsion, Brendan Byrne State Forest and beyond. Two canoe launches are located a quarter-mile west on Rte 542.