Small but informative – you'll learn all about AC's quirkiest details, such as the high-diving horses that once leapt off a 40ft tower at Steel Pier.
Atlantic City Historical Museum
Jersey Shore
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.8 MILES
A nonprofit institute runs tours, recitals and silent films to maintain the Boardwalk Hall's two historic – and impressive – pipe organs: the 'sonic Mount…
5.33 MILES
This six-story wooden pachyderm was constructed in 1881 as a land developer's weird scheme to attract customers. It's in Margate (just south of AC), and…
0.59 MILES
The Steel Pier, directly in front of the Taj Mahal casino, was the site of the famous high-diving horses that plunged into the Atlantic before crowds of…
0.79 MILES
New Jersey's tallest lighthouse at 171ft (228 steps), Absecom (Ab-see-cum) gives you a bird's-eye view of AC. Moonlight climbs are offered monthly during…
24.4 MILES
Better known as the Pine Barrens, this area of sandy-soil forest and bog covers almost a quarter of New Jersey.
22.66 MILES
This 18th-century village is an open-air museum that introduces the bog-iron industry, and also has a nature center. Guided tours ($3) of the central…
African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey
0.73 MILES
At this worthwhile endeavor by Ralph E Hunter showcasing the history of African Americans in Atlantic City and the USA, there's nice artwork from both…
0.41 MILES
Robert Ripley spent a lifetime collecting bizarre stuff, and a lot of it's here. Two-headed goat fetuses, a baling-wire Jimi Hendrix head, the world's…
Nearby Jersey Shore attractions
1. Ripley's Believe it or Not!
0.41 MILES
Robert Ripley spent a lifetime collecting bizarre stuff, and a lot of it's here. Two-headed goat fetuses, a baling-wire Jimi Hendrix head, the world's…
0.59 MILES
The Steel Pier, directly in front of the Taj Mahal casino, was the site of the famous high-diving horses that plunged into the Atlantic before crowds of…
3. African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey
0.73 MILES
At this worthwhile endeavor by Ralph E Hunter showcasing the history of African Americans in Atlantic City and the USA, there's nice artwork from both…
0.79 MILES
New Jersey's tallest lighthouse at 171ft (228 steps), Absecom (Ab-see-cum) gives you a bird's-eye view of AC. Moonlight climbs are offered monthly during…
0.8 MILES
A nonprofit institute runs tours, recitals and silent films to maintain the Boardwalk Hall's two historic – and impressive – pipe organs: the 'sonic Mount…
5.33 MILES
This six-story wooden pachyderm was constructed in 1881 as a land developer's weird scheme to attract customers. It's in Margate (just south of AC), and…
22.66 MILES
This 18th-century village is an open-air museum that introduces the bog-iron industry, and also has a nature center. Guided tours ($3) of the central…
24.4 MILES
Better known as the Pine Barrens, this area of sandy-soil forest and bog covers almost a quarter of New Jersey.