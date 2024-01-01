Atlantic City Historical Museum

Jersey Shore

Small but informative – you'll learn all about AC's quirkiest details, such as the high-diving horses that once leapt off a 40ft tower at Steel Pier.

  • Historic Pipe Organ

    Historic Pipe Organ

    0.8 MILES

    A nonprofit institute runs tours, recitals and silent films to maintain the Boardwalk Hall's two historic – and impressive – pipe organs: the 'sonic Mount…

  • Lucy the Elephant

    Lucy the Elephant

    5.33 MILES

    This six-story wooden pachyderm was constructed in 1881 as a land developer's weird scheme to attract customers. It's in Margate (just south of AC), and…

  • Steel Pier

    Steel Pier

    0.59 MILES

    The Steel Pier, directly in front of the Taj Mahal casino, was the site of the famous high-diving horses that plunged into the Atlantic before crowds of…

  • Absecon Lighthouse

    Absecon Lighthouse

    0.79 MILES

    New Jersey's tallest lighthouse at 171ft (228 steps), Absecom (Ab-see-cum) gives you a bird's-eye view of AC. Moonlight climbs are offered monthly during…

  • Pinelands National Reserve

    Pinelands National Reserve

    24.4 MILES

    Better known as the Pine Barrens, this area of sandy-soil forest and bog covers almost a quarter of New Jersey.

  • Batsto Village

    Batsto Village

    22.66 MILES

    This 18th-century village is an open-air museum that introduces the bog-iron industry, and also has a nature center. Guided tours ($3) of the central…

  • Ripley's Believe it or Not!

    Ripley's Believe it or Not!

    0.41 MILES

    Robert Ripley spent a lifetime collecting bizarre stuff, and a lot of it's here. Two-headed goat fetuses, a baling-wire Jimi Hendrix head, the world's…

