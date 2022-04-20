Getty Images/Image Source

Ambergris Caye

The undisputed superstar of Belize's tourism industry, 'La Isla Bonita' strikes an impressive and perhaps even magical balance of large-scale tourism development with a fun, laid-back atmosphere. Sure it gets busy – especially in high season when an endless procession of golf carts clogs the narrow streets of the main town, San Pedro – but it's still the kind of place where it's acceptable to hold up traffic while you greet an old acquaintance.

Complaints about over-development aside, Ambergris Caye remains an archetypal tropical paradise where sun-drenched days are filled with fruity drinks and water sports. There are plenty of simple pleasures to be had, from riding a bike along a windswept beach path to wading in crystal-clear waters. And the island's most valuable asset, the flourishing barrier reef a half-mile offshore, is the epicenter of the country's snorkeling and diving industries and the source of its most imaginative culinary scene.

Explore Ambergris Caye

  • Hol Chan Marine Reserve

    At the southern tip of Ambergris, the 6.5-sq-mile Hol Chan Marine Reserve is probably Belize's most oft-visited diving and snorkeling site. It offers…

  • M

    Mexico Rocks

    This snorkeling site, 15 minutes from San Pedro and with a maximum depth of just 8ft, is a unique patch reef towards the northern end of the island…

  • H

    Hol Chan Canyons

    Four miles south of San Pedro, this part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is famous for its dramatic canyons and ample sea life, including eagle rays,…

  • Shark Ray Alley

    Only snorkeling is allowed at this perennially popular spot, which is in a shallow part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Shark Ray Alley was traditionally…

  • T

    Tres Cocos

    The dive site is a bit deeper than most around San Pedro, with coral heads rising up to 50ft and a wall with spurs that spill out from 90ft to 120ft, but…

  • C

    Cypress Garden

    Due to chumming, this San Pedro dive site was once the spot to see nurse sharks and grouper. The feedings have stopped and the fish have moved elsewhere,…

  • T

    Tuffy Canyons

    About 1.6 miles south of San Pedro, this dive site is marked by deep grooves and a long, narrow tunnel. This high-walled passage leads to an opening at…

  • T

    Tackle Box Canyons

    About a mile offshore from downtown San Pedro, this great site offers big, steep coral grooves. There are swim-throughs in many places along the drop-off…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ambergris Caye.

  • See

    Hol Chan Marine Reserve

    At the southern tip of Ambergris, the 6.5-sq-mile Hol Chan Marine Reserve is probably Belize's most oft-visited diving and snorkeling site. It offers…

  • See

    Mexico Rocks

    This snorkeling site, 15 minutes from San Pedro and with a maximum depth of just 8ft, is a unique patch reef towards the northern end of the island…

  • See

    Hol Chan Canyons

    Four miles south of San Pedro, this part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is famous for its dramatic canyons and ample sea life, including eagle rays,…

  • See

    Shark Ray Alley

    Only snorkeling is allowed at this perennially popular spot, which is in a shallow part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Shark Ray Alley was traditionally…

  • See

    Tres Cocos

    The dive site is a bit deeper than most around San Pedro, with coral heads rising up to 50ft and a wall with spurs that spill out from 90ft to 120ft, but…

  • See

    Cypress Garden

    Due to chumming, this San Pedro dive site was once the spot to see nurse sharks and grouper. The feedings have stopped and the fish have moved elsewhere,…

  • See

    Tuffy Canyons

    About 1.6 miles south of San Pedro, this dive site is marked by deep grooves and a long, narrow tunnel. This high-walled passage leads to an opening at…

  • See

    Tackle Box Canyons

    About a mile offshore from downtown San Pedro, this great site offers big, steep coral grooves. There are swim-throughs in many places along the drop-off…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Ambergris Caye

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.