At the southern tip of Ambergris, the 6.5-sq-mile Hol Chan Marine Reserve is probably Belize's most oft-visited diving and snorkeling site. It offers…
Ambergris Caye
The undisputed superstar of Belize's tourism industry, 'La Isla Bonita' strikes an impressive and perhaps even magical balance of large-scale tourism development with a fun, laid-back atmosphere. Sure it gets busy – especially in high season when an endless procession of golf carts clogs the narrow streets of the main town, San Pedro – but it's still the kind of place where it's acceptable to hold up traffic while you greet an old acquaintance.
Complaints about over-development aside, Ambergris Caye remains an archetypal tropical paradise where sun-drenched days are filled with fruity drinks and water sports. There are plenty of simple pleasures to be had, from riding a bike along a windswept beach path to wading in crystal-clear waters. And the island's most valuable asset, the flourishing barrier reef a half-mile offshore, is the epicenter of the country's snorkeling and diving industries and the source of its most imaginative culinary scene.
Explore Ambergris Caye
- Hol Chan Marine Reserve
At the southern tip of Ambergris, the 6.5-sq-mile Hol Chan Marine Reserve is probably Belize's most oft-visited diving and snorkeling site. It offers…
- BBacalar Chico National Park & Marine Reserve
At the northern tip of Ambergris Caye, Bacalar Chico is a Unesco World Heritage Site made up of 41 sq miles of protected land and sea, accessible only via…
- MMexico Rocks
This snorkeling site, 15 minutes from San Pedro and with a maximum depth of just 8ft, is a unique patch reef towards the northern end of the island…
- HHol Chan Canyons
Four miles south of San Pedro, this part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is famous for its dramatic canyons and ample sea life, including eagle rays,…
- Shark Ray Alley
Only snorkeling is allowed at this perennially popular spot, which is in a shallow part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Shark Ray Alley was traditionally…
- TTres Cocos
The dive site is a bit deeper than most around San Pedro, with coral heads rising up to 50ft and a wall with spurs that spill out from 90ft to 120ft, but…
- CCypress Garden
Due to chumming, this San Pedro dive site was once the spot to see nurse sharks and grouper. The feedings have stopped and the fish have moved elsewhere,…
- TTuffy Canyons
About 1.6 miles south of San Pedro, this dive site is marked by deep grooves and a long, narrow tunnel. This high-walled passage leads to an opening at…
- TTackle Box Canyons
About a mile offshore from downtown San Pedro, this great site offers big, steep coral grooves. There are swim-throughs in many places along the drop-off…
Latest Stories from Ambergris Caye
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ambergris Caye.
See
Hol Chan Marine Reserve
At the southern tip of Ambergris, the 6.5-sq-mile Hol Chan Marine Reserve is probably Belize's most oft-visited diving and snorkeling site. It offers…
See
Bacalar Chico National Park & Marine Reserve
At the northern tip of Ambergris Caye, Bacalar Chico is a Unesco World Heritage Site made up of 41 sq miles of protected land and sea, accessible only via…
See
Mexico Rocks
This snorkeling site, 15 minutes from San Pedro and with a maximum depth of just 8ft, is a unique patch reef towards the northern end of the island…
See
Hol Chan Canyons
Four miles south of San Pedro, this part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is famous for its dramatic canyons and ample sea life, including eagle rays,…
See
Shark Ray Alley
Only snorkeling is allowed at this perennially popular spot, which is in a shallow part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Shark Ray Alley was traditionally…
See
Tres Cocos
The dive site is a bit deeper than most around San Pedro, with coral heads rising up to 50ft and a wall with spurs that spill out from 90ft to 120ft, but…
See
Cypress Garden
Due to chumming, this San Pedro dive site was once the spot to see nurse sharks and grouper. The feedings have stopped and the fish have moved elsewhere,…
See
Tuffy Canyons
About 1.6 miles south of San Pedro, this dive site is marked by deep grooves and a long, narrow tunnel. This high-walled passage leads to an opening at…
See
Tackle Box Canyons
About a mile offshore from downtown San Pedro, this great site offers big, steep coral grooves. There are swim-throughs in many places along the drop-off…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Ambergris Caye
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.