Cayo District is Belize's premier adventure and eco-activity region. The lush environs of the Wild West are covered with jungle, woven with rivers, waterfalls and azure pools, riddled with caves and dotted with Maya ruins ranging from small, tree-covered hills to massive, magnificent temples. Cahal Pech, Xunantunich, El Pilar, and the mother of all Belizean Maya sites – Caracol – are all in Cayo.

Travelers leave the coast and head inland to tube through river caves, zipline over the jungle canopy or horseback ride through the Maya Mountains. From a base at San Ignacio or Belmopan – or one of the numerous outstanding jungle lodges – tour operators can easily get your adventure started. This region teems with nature, from botanic gardens and butterfly houses to primeval jungles and rainforests, where the only thing coming between you and the wildlife is a pair of binoculars.