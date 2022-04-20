Once one of the most powerful cities in the entire Maya world, Caracol now lies enshrouded by thick jungle near the Guatemalan border, a 52-mile, roughly…
Cayo District
Cayo District is Belize's premier adventure and eco-activity region. The lush environs of the Wild West are covered with jungle, woven with rivers, waterfalls and azure pools, riddled with caves and dotted with Maya ruins ranging from small, tree-covered hills to massive, magnificent temples. Cahal Pech, Xunantunich, El Pilar, and the mother of all Belizean Maya sites – Caracol – are all in Cayo.
Travelers leave the coast and head inland to tube through river caves, zipline over the jungle canopy or horseback ride through the Maya Mountains. From a base at San Ignacio or Belmopan – or one of the numerous outstanding jungle lodges – tour operators can easily get your adventure started. This region teems with nature, from botanic gardens and butterfly houses to primeval jungles and rainforests, where the only thing coming between you and the wildlife is a pair of binoculars.
Explore Cayo District
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cayo District.
See
Caracol
Once one of the most powerful cities in the entire Maya world, Caracol now lies enshrouded by thick jungle near the Guatemalan border, a 52-mile, roughly…
See
Green Iguana Conservation Project
On the lush Macal Valley grounds of the San Ignacio Resort Hotel, this excellent program collects and hatches iguana eggs, raising the reptiles until they…
See
Barton Creek Cave
Barton Creek rises high in the Mountain Pine Ridge and flows north to join the Belize River near Georgeville. Along the way it dips underground for a…
See
Cahal Pech
High atop a hill about a mile south of San Ignacio, Cahal Pech is the oldest-known Maya site in the Belize River valley, having been first settled between…
See
St Herman's Blue Hole National Park
The 575-acre St Herman's Blue Hole National Park contains St Herman's Cave, one of the few caves in Belize that you can visit without a guide. The…
See
Belize Botanic Gardens
The magnificent Belize Botanic Gardens, accessed from the grounds of Sweet Songs Jungle Lodge, hold samples of roughly one-quarter of the approximately…
See
García Sisters' Place
The García sisters display and sell a wide assortment of beautiful black-slate carvings. These five sisters developed this craft, which is now widely…
See
Big Rock Falls
The small but powerful Big Rock Falls on Privassion Creek are, for many, more impressive than the Thousand Foot Falls – not least because you can get up…
See
El Pilar
Remote El Pilar, about 7 miles north of Bullet Tree Falls, was occupied for at least 15 centuries, from the middle Preclassic Period (around 500 BC) to…
